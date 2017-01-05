35 most anticipated YA novels of 2017

From high-profile sequels to stunning original debuts, 2017’s YA offerings are littered with books that will have readers running to booksellers. Below, EW breaks down the most anticipated YA titles coming out this year.

Wayfarer by Alexandra Bracken (Jan. 3)

Answers and adventure abound in this anticipated conclusion to Bracken’s time traveling (and spanning) duology.

The X-Files Origins: Devil’s Advocate by Jonathan Maberry (Jan. 3)

Learn how Dana Scully became a skeptic as Maberry explores the eventual FBI agent’s teenage years—and Scully’s first ever threat.

The X-Files Origins: Agent of Chaos by Kami Garcia (Jan. 3)

Garcia digs into the life of teenage Fox Mulder as he tries to solve mysterious disappearances and takes his first step towards becoming the infamous believer viewers know him as today.

Carve the Mark by Veronica Roth (Jan. 17)

From the author of the Divergent trilogy comes a new series that blends science fiction and fantasy as two teens must learn how to use their gifts and decide if they want to help or kill one another.

History Is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera (Jan. 17)

Silvera follows up his acclaimed debut with another heartbreaking tale of teenage grief as Griffin works to get over his ex-boyfriend’s death and let go of the future he thought they would have.

The Edge of Everything by Jeff Giles (Jan. 31)

Girl loves boy. Boy turns out to be a supernatural bounty hunter straight from hell. Girl must figure out what this means for her and her family in this fast-paced, high-stakes story from a first-time author and former EW editor.

Caraval by Stephanie Garber (Jan. 31)

Another debut, Garber’s novel tells of one girl who protects her sister by entering an ancient, mystical game where nothing is as it seems.

The Dark Days Pact by Alison Goodman (Jan. 31)

Lady Helen’s paranormal adventures continue—only this time the skilled Regency Era heroine finds herself in the English seaside.

King’s Cage by Victoria Aveyard (Feb. 7)

With war steadily looming on the horizon, a powerless Mare Barrow must figure out how to save her country in the third book in Aveyard’s best-selling series.

The Last of August by Brittany Cavallaro (Feb. 14)

Charlotte Holmes and Jamie Watson are back on the case as they travel through Europe unraveling a mystery that connects their families while dealing with their feelings for one another.

Dreamland Burning by Jennifer Latham (Feb. 21)

Latham delves into the complexity of race relations with two stories running alongside one another: One follows a present-day girl trying to find out more about the skeleton in her backyard and the other about a young boy in the ‘20s, looking to do the right thing during the Tulsa race riot of 1921.

Ronit & Jamil by Pamela L. Laskin (Feb. 21)

An Israeli girl and a Palestinian boy are star-crossed lovers at the heart of this modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (Feb. 28)

A teenager caught between her rich private school and her poor neighborhood must figure out what she’s going to do when she witnesses her best friend get gunned down by the police.

Stranger Than Fanfiction by Chris Colfer (Feb. 28)

Colfer (briefly) sets aside his best-selling middle grade series for a second YA novel that stars a popular actor who takes four fans up on their offer for a cross-country road trip.

A Crown of Wishes by Roshani Chowkshi (Mar. 28)

The sequel to Chowkshi’s The Star-Touched Queen sees Maya’s sister Gauri partner with Vikram (the prince of a neighboring kingdom) to win back her own by participating in the battle-charged Tournament of Wishes.

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (Mar. 28)

Fall into a world of dreams with the Daughters of Smoke and Bone author’s new series, in which a young librarian tries to find a lost mythical city.

Honestly Ben by Bill Konigsberg (Mar. 28)

Ben Carver, one-half of the couple at the center of Konigsberg’s Openly Straight, attempts to get his life back to normal only to find himself getting distracted by love interests old and new, as well as scholastic and familial issues.

The Ship Beyond Time by Heidi Heilig (Mar. 28)

In the sequel to The Girl from Everywhere, Nix captains her father’s time-traveling ship as she tries to learn more about manipulating time and what that gift means for her relationship with her best friend Kash.

The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertalli (Apr. 11)

Molly must figure out how to win over her twin sister’s girlfriend’s friend (yes, it’s a mouthful!) and figure it out if she’s falling for her awkward co-worker… who just happens to have a season pass to the Renaissance Faire.

Duels & Deception by Cindy Anstey (Apr. 11)

When a young heiress and her law clerk are kidnapped, they join forces to figure out who’s behind the nefarious plot to destroy her reputation in this regency era-set romance.

Legion by Julie Kagawa (Apr. 25)

Ember must team up with rogue dragon Riley as she prepares to go up against not just her twin brother Dante, but also the dragon organization Talon, and the St. George dragon slayers in the fourth book in Kagawa’s series.

Lois Lane: Triple Threat by Gwenda Bond (May 1)

Continue the teenage adventures of DC’s most intrepid teen reporter as she attempts to solve her toughest case yet.

The One Memory of Flora Banks by Emily Barr (May 2)

A girl with no short-term memory travels halfway across the world to solve the mystery of why she remembers kissing her best friend’s boyfriend.

Kill All Happies by Rachel Cohn (May 2)

From one of the co-authors of Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares comes the story of a girl attempting to throw a secret graduation send-off party for her best friends and their town’s beloved restaurant—while also connecting with her crush.

A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas (May 2)

The third book in A Court of Thorns and Roses series follows Fae-powered Feyre as she returns to the Spring Court to prevent an impending war.

Wildman by J. C. Geiger (May 10)

When his car breaks down, a high achieving, high school valedictorian sets out on a 400-mile journey home so he doesn’t miss out on all his epic plans for the night.

Royal Bastards by Andrew Shvarts (May 10)

In Shvarts’ YA debut, the bastard daughter of a lord witness a crime, which forces her and her friends to run from their parents as they attempt to prevent civil war.

Flame in the Mist by Renee Ahdieh (May 16)

The daughter of a samurai works to figure out who planned the bandit attack that almost killed her, by going undercover as a young peasant boy in Ahdieh’s latest series.

One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus (May 30)

Four teens become murder suspects when their fellow classmate is murdered the day before he planned to post revealing stories about each of them on his gossip app.

Saints, Misfits, Monsters, Mayhem by S. K. Ali (Jun. 13)

An Indian-American Muslim teenager must figure out what she wants as she debates not just her crush, but also calling out a member of her religious community.

The Ends of the World by Maggie Hall (Jul. 18)

The Conspiracy of Us concludes with Avery West on the run once more. A recent tragedy and betrayal put her and her friends in a race to reach Alexander the Great’s tomb first in order to save the world.

The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd Jones (Aug. 8)

A girl makes a deal with the devil in order to escape her home life—only to fall for a boy who’s made a deal of his own.

Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo (Aug. 29)

DC’s Amazonian princess risks exile from her home when she helps a mortal girl who just so happens to be a direct descendant of Helen of Troy (a.k.a. a “Warbringer”).

Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore (Sept. 16)

As a girl and boy try to piece together his mysterious past, they uncover more secrets hidden in the grounds of the lush garden estate she calls home.

You Bring the Distant Near by Mitali Perkins (Sept. 12)

Perkins spins a tale of an Indian-American family through the lives of a different family member from each generation.