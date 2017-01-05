J.K. Rowling says her new Twitter header is a clue to current projects

We know author J.K. Rowling is currently cooking up some new projects, not just because 2016 was probably her most prolific year since the Harry Potter book series concluded, but also because the author herself has confirmed that she is hard at work on at least two novels (one as herself, one to be published under her Robert Galbraith pseudonym). Like so many of us, Rowling can’t resist Twitter, and on Thursday morning she tweeted out a few additional clues to these mysterious books — namely, that they had something to do with her new Twitter cover photo.

“It’s hard to find a header that sums up everything I’m working on at the moment, but this painting comes close!” Rowling tweeted after changing her cover photo to an image of Still Life: An Allegory of the Vanities of Human Life by Dutch Golden Age painter Harmen Steenwyck.

Rowling didn’t offer more than that, but what a tantalizing clue! The skull obviously draws the eye, which could mean bad news for the inhabitants of the Galbraith crime novels featuring Cormoran Strike. Since we don’t know whether the other book will be set in the Harry Potter universe (admittedly unlikely, since Rowling has sworn she will not write any novels featuring Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them protagonist Newt Scamander), it’s hard to tell whether the painting’s macabre contents suggest something magical, or a more literary exploration of human vanity.

Until the next tweets!