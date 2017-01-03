DC’s Rebirth initiative was one of the most fun surprises in 2016 comics. After years of lackluster stories in the “New 52” line, the company went through a soft reboot last year, bringing its beloved characters back to their roots without resorting to a continuity-erasing mega event like Flashpoint. Fortunately for those fans who find themselves unable to keep up with monthly comics (much less the double-shipping of many Rebirth titles), the first wave of Rebirth trade collections is about to hit stores. EW can exclusively reveal behind-the-scenes sketches and bonus material included in the first volume featuring DC’s most famous hero, Superman: Son of Superman.

Written by Peter J. Tomasi and illustrated by Patrick Gleason, the main post-Rebirth Superman series has followed the adventures of the older, experienced, pre-New 52 Superman as he returned to the mainstream DC universe — this time, with a superpowered son in tow. Named after his human grandfather, Jonathan Kent needs all the help he can get as his Kryptonian powers start to manifest. Luckily, he’s got the greatest hero in the world for a dad, and a whip-smart mom in Lois Lane. Unlike some Superman comics, this one doesn’t focus so much on punching big monsters like Doomsday or wrestling with Lex Luthor’s nefarious schemes; it’s more about the dynamics of this displaced Kent family.

In the sketches below, fans can see some of Tomasi’s script pages, along with Gleason’s character designs for Jonathan and Lois.

Superman Vol. 1: Son of Superman hits stores this week, alongside Green Arrow Vol. 1: The Death and Life of Oliver Queen. Other main Rebirth titles will follow in coming weeks, with Batman Vol. 1: I Am Gotham out next week, and The Flash Vol. 1: Lightning Strikes Twice and Justice League Vol. 1: The Extinction Machine landing on Jan. 18. Green Lanterns Vol. 1: Rage Planet follows on Jan. 25, then Detective Comics Vol. 1: Rise of the Batmen on Feb. 1 and Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Lies rounds out the first wave on Feb. 28.