Leslie Jones calls out publisher over Milo Yiannopoulos' book deal

It’s time to add book publishers to the ongoing list of things (ghosts, internet trolls) Leslie Jones isn’t afraid of.

The Saturday Night Live actress posted on Twitter Monday, voicing opposition to Simon & Schuster and its imprint, Threshold Editions, for the recently announced book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for Breitbart, a website that its former executive chairman (and current Donald Trump advisor) Steve Bannon called a “platform” for the so-called “alt-right” movement. Yiannopolouos was barred from Twitter in July for inciting an onslaught of online abuse directed at Jones for starring in Paul Feig’s all-female Ghostbusters reboot.

After Simon & Schuster released a statement defending the book deal, Jones responded and wrote, “Yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people.” In their statement, the publishing company had backed its claim to publish “a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions” filled with statements that “belong to [its] authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of [its] employees.”

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Yiannopoulos’ book, titled Dangerous, is scheduled for release on Mar. 14.

His deal with Threshold Editions, worth a reported $250,000, came under fire after its announcement last week, with writers like Sarah Silverman, Rainbow Rowell, and Danielle Henderson also speaking out against the agreement via their social media accounts — the latter referring to Yiannopoulos as a “white nationalist.”