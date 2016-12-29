Simon & Schuster slammed for controversial book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos

Authors are criticizing publishing company Simon & Schuster for their just-announced book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for alt-right publication Breitbart.

Twitter banned Yiannopoulos this past July after the writer sent multiple obscene tweets — and encouraged other Twitter users to do the same — to Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news of his book deal. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

Some of the authors criticizing Simon & Schuster for the deal include writers who have contracts with the publisher. “I’m looking at my @simonschuster contract, and unfortunately there’s no clause for ‘what if we decide to publish a white nationalist,” Danielle Henderson, whose memoir, The Ugly Cry, is set to be released by Simon & Schuster in 2018, tweeted.

“Sigh, @simonschuster,” Tim Federle wrote. “This is a major bummer to me as one of your gay authors.”

Rainbow Rowell, known for young adult novels like 2013’s Eleanor & Park, said, “It’s fair to expect mainstream publishers not to hand money and megaphones to hateful extremists. Gross move, @simonschuster.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman also commented, tweeting, “The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS.”

See these tweets and more below.

Whoa—that Milo book was bought by my publisher and I do NOT FEEL GOOD ABOUT THIS, @SimonBooks — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) December 29, 2016

Cool story, Faye, but it's actually because I'm black and find white nationalist rhetoric highly offensive https://t.co/V5S1fcEABd — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) December 29, 2016

I'm looking at my @simonschuster contract, and unfortunately there's no clause for "what if we decide to publish a white nationalist" — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) December 29, 2016

Sigh, @simonschuster. This is a major bummer to me as one of your gay authors. https://t.co/J0ZtwGadvd — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) December 29, 2016

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Someone was going to give this POS a pile of money. But @simonschuster, it didn't have to be you. https://t.co/cEGWMIlLJ8 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 29, 2016

We add Simon & Schuster to a growing list of companies happy to associate with racists and bankroll hate, misogyny and transphobia. — Salena Godden (@salenagodden) December 29, 2016

It's fair to expect mainstream publishers not to hand money and megaphones to hateful extremists. Gross move, @simonschuster. — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) December 29, 2016