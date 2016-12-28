After Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, her latest memoir The Princess Diarist shot to the top of Amazon’s best-selling books list, besting Zero Sugar Diet on Wednesday.

Fisher’s other memoir, 2008’s Wishful Drinking, and her debut novel Postcards from the Edge also landed in Amazon’s top 10 at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, as of this story’s publishing.

The late actress is best remembered for her role as Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, but she was also an acclaimed and accomplished author and humorist. In addition to those three books, Fisher also wrote four additional novels and one other memoir. She was lauded for her comedic prose and musings on her own issues with mental health and addiction.

The Princess Diarist, her final book, came out earlier this year and features intimate diary entries from her time on the Star Wars set, telling tales of an illicit affair with costar Harrison Ford. In his review, EW’s Anthony Breznican wrote, “There’s tremendous insight into the volatile heart of a young woman, seen through the eyes of her wiser, older self still seeking her place in the universe.”

Wishful Drinking also tells stories of her whirlwind life, weaving tales about drug use and love with witty jokes like: “You know how they say that religion is the opiate of the masses? Well, I took masses of opiates religiously.”

For more on Fisher’s literary legacy, head here.