Carrie Fisher's death mourned by literary world

Apart from her iconic screen roles — most notably as Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise — Carrie Fisher was an acclaimed novelist, memoirist, and script doctor.
Her first novel, Postcards from the Edge, spawned a beloved film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine (Fisher wrote the script), and subsequent works, including her memoirs Wishful Drinking, Shockaholic, most recent autobiography The Princess Diarist, score mass amounts of critical acclaimed. In the film world, Fisher was responsible for cleaning up the scripts for Hook in 1991, Sister Act and Lethal Weapon 3 in 1992, and The Wedding Singer in 1998.
Not only did her fans and readers love the work she created, but her peers and fellow writers admired the words she spun together to tell a story.