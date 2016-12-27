Carrie Fisher's death mourned by literary world

Apart from her iconic screen roles — most notably as Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise — Carrie Fisher was an acclaimed novelist, memoirist, and script doctor.

Her first novel, Postcards from the Edge, spawned a beloved film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine (Fisher wrote the script), and subsequent works, including her memoirs Wishful Drinking, Shockaholic, most recent autobiography The Princess Diarist, score mass amounts of critical acclaimed. In the film world, Fisher was responsible for cleaning up the scripts for Hook in 1991, Sister Act and Lethal Weapon 3 in 1992, and The Wedding Singer in 1998.

Not only did her fans and readers love the work she created, but her peers and fellow writers admired the words she spun together to tell a story. Below is a collection of responses praising Fisher’s life as a writer from the literary world’s finest. For more reactions to her death, head here.

.@carrieffisher's talents as a writer cannot be undervalued. This 1999 essay, as just one example. https://t.co/5GblbQPr22 pic.twitter.com/SBj5oZrIHx — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 27, 2016

Just taking a moment to remember Carrie Fisher as a writer–smart, sardonic, self-aware, very funny, observant, tough but not unfair. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 27, 2016

Fisher was also a great script doctor and a model of candor about bipolarity…Being in Star Wars was maybe her 11th coolest accomplishment. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher's last Guardian advice column was to someone also with bipolar & it is lovely https://t.co/xFMsIHbe1E pic.twitter.com/wTHDguU8LY — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was also a damn fine and very funny writer. RIP. — Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher sometimes said she was accused of oversharing. But she always spoke out about feminism, mental health, drug addiction. — Caille Millner (@caillemillner) December 27, 2016

Her oversharing was about helping others understand themselves or save their own lives. Today's celebrities could follow her example. — Caille Millner (@caillemillner) December 27, 2016

I knew Carrie Fisher a little bit; she was warm, funny, and extraordinarily generous. She was well-loved by many, many friends. #RIP — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher and Salman Rushdie were friends. Some said they dated. One year they dressed up as each other for Halloween. — Carolyn Kellogg (@paperhaus) December 27, 2016

In this lovely 1990 @EW profile, Carrie Fisher says that writing "laces the difficulties of life with pleasure." https://t.co/rLOpmrEun8 pic.twitter.com/dwezJdpzwV — Tina Jordan (@EWTinaJordan) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was so much more than Leia. She was a brave, brilliant writer, a woman who refused to let Hollywood discard her. — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) December 27, 2016

She spoke candidly about mental health, about addiction, about aging. — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) December 27, 2016

"I did the traditional thing with falling in love with words, reading books and underlining lines I liked." — #CarrieFisher, RIP. So sad. — Chris Bohjalian (@ChrisBohjalian) December 27, 2016

From the same @WebMD Q&A w/ Carrie Fisher, a funny & gifted writer…on fixing bad scripts. https://t.co/TyLBiEiczE pic.twitter.com/70J9CPtbJw — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) December 27, 2016

"I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company." https://t.co/eqx3xVydOD — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) December 27, 2016

But never forget that she was important as a writer, too. Novels, non-fic, scripts, script doctoring. It's crushing to lose her voice. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) December 27, 2016