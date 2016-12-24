J.K. Rowling shares hopeful Christmas message: 'Extraordinary transformations are possible'

J.K. Rowling tweeted a heartfelt, 12-part Christmas message Saturday. The Harry Potter author and Twitter legend addressed “people who are going through very tough times” which “always seem worse” during the holiday season.

“At this time of year, we’re bombarded with images of perfect lives, which bear as little relation to reality as tinsel does to gold,” Rowling wrote. “If you’re lucky enough to be with the people you love, warm and safe, with enough to eat, I’m sure you feel as blessed as I do.

“But if your life is currently full of difficulties; if you aren’t where you want to be, either literally or figuratively, remember that extraordinary transformations are possible,” she continued. “Everything changes. Nothing is forever.”

Rowling then alluded to her “worst Christmas” when she “found it hard to believe that [her] unhappiness would pass” and “was truly afraid of the future.” But, she noted, “astonishing reversals of fortune happen every minute.” Rowling concluded with a message of positivity: “Remember, Christmas day is, in the end, just a day. It isn’t a test or a scorecard of you or your life, so be kind to yourself.”

Rowling had another massively successful year in 2016. Her new stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was a hit and the printed version of its screenplay was also hugely popular. And she gave fans another taste of the wizarding world with the Potter sequel and original screenplay, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Read Rowling’s series of tweets in full below.

