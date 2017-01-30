SAG Awards 2017: Best Moments

Lily Tomlin Nabs the Biggest Honor

“What a week this has been!” Tomlin said as she accepted her SAG Life Achievement Award. “You are kind of anticlimactic. Did you hear the Doomsday clock has been moved two and a half minutes before midnight? This award came just in the nick of time.” The veteran actress transitioned into dispensing advice to the next generation, cracking jokes the whole time. After her first and most essential tip, to wear sunscreen, she told younger actors, “Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. And if you’re already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you’ve had too much to drink. Listen to your friends — when they stop talking to you and they start talking about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse?’ And don’t be anxious about missing an opportunity. Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed,” she said. “Meryl is laughing at this and there’s absolutely no time she’s had a failure.” She couldn’t help but make a topical fake news joke, advising, “Live your life so that when you’re being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words or a phrase might be perceived as alternative facts, or worse yet, fake news.” She finally concluded with the advice to “thank those people on whose shoulders you stand,” and gave her thanks to her partner, writer Jane Wagner, “the woman on whose shoulders I stand the tallest.