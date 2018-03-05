Oscars
Oscars 2018: Most political moments
Jimmy Kimmel blasts the men of Hollywood
On his second consecutive turn hosting the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t shy talking about the subject that’s been on everyone’s mind for the past four months. He began his monologue with some appreciation for “the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood” — Oscar himself. “He keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all,” Kimmel said, gesturing to a huge statue of the trophy. “That’s the kind of man we need more of in this town.”
On a more serious note, Kimmel called this moment of change in Hollywood “long overdue,” asserting that “we can’t let bad behavior slide anymore” and noting that “the world is watching us.” As he moved on to the regular series of shoutouts to assorted stars in the audience, he worked in some little digs at the White House, congratulating Jordan Peele, “none other than President Trump called Get Out the best first three-quarters of a movie this year,” and supporting Timothée Chalamet by reminding the audience, “we don’t make films like Call Me By Your Name for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.” He wrapped up, however, by returning to the misbehavior of Hollywood men with a recognition of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: “Thanks to Guillermo, we will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly, women starting dating fish.”
Lupita and Kumail stand with dreamers
Taking the stage to present the Oscar for Best Production Design, Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani honored dreamers — in Hollywood and everywhere else.
The pair's use of the term "dreamer" implied solidarity with the young people who qualify for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act in the United States.
“I’m from Kenya,” Nyong’o said, with the audience cheering. “And I’m from Pakistan and Iowa, two places that nobody in Hollywood can find on a map,” Nanjiani added.
“Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we’re dreamers,” said Nyong’o, an Oscar winner for 12 Years a Slave. “Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America.” Making their political message clear, Nanjiani conclude: “To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”
A win for Coco and a step forward
Pixar added to its already overflowing trophy shelf with an Oscar for Coco, this year’s Best Animated Feature. The creative team behind the Día de los Muertos-inspired film used their moment at the podium to celebrate this victory for representation. “Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world, and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard,” producer Darla K. Anderson said. Screenwriter Adrian Molina thanked his family for “expanding my sense of what it means to be proud of who you are and where you’re from,” and director Lee Unkrich gave “the biggest thank-you of all” to the people of Mexico. “Coco would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions. With Coco we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do. Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters.”
Time's Up at the Oscars
In recognition of the movement against Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment, the Oscars ceremony had a special segment dedicated to Time’s Up. Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, and Salma Hayek — all three of whom have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct — took the stage together to introduce the star-studded video montage. “This year, many spoke their truth, and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged,” Sciorra began. “We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, race, and ethnicity to tell their stories,” Hayek said. “Joining together is a mighty chorus that’s finally saying: Time’s up,” Judd added. “We look forward to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us.”
The video featured clips from some of this year’s trailblazing films as well as quotes from stars including Judd, Hayek, Geena Davis, Ava DuVernay, Kumail Nanjiani, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins, and others, all of whom spoke about the power of telling the stories of all people. “The status quo does not have to be the status quo anymore,” Mira Sorvino said. “Go make your movie,” Best Director nominee Greta Gerwig urged at the end of the montage. “We need your movie. I need your movie. So go make it.”
Guillermo del Toro honors "a country all of our own"
“I am an immigrant,” Guillermo del Toro began as he accepted the trophy for Best Director for The Shape of Water. His speech celebrated Hollywood’s inclusivity: “In the last 25 years, I’ve been living in a country all of our own,” the Mexican director said as the applause died down. “The greatest thing our art does, and our industry does, is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tries to make them deeper.”
Frances McDormand has two words for you
“I’m hyperventilating a little bit! If I fall over pick me up: Because I’ve got some things to say,” Best Actress Frances McDormand (for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) said, rapid-fire, when she arrived at the microphone. After thanking her collaborators and family, she put the statuette on the floor “to get some perspective,” then invited all of the night’s female nominees, in every category, to stand up. “Look around, everybody,” she shouted over the thunderous applause. “Because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.” After issuing instructions about how to arrange meetings with the female nominees in the room, she concluded, “I have two words to leave you with tonight. Ladies and gentlemen: Inclusion. Rider.”