Oscars 2018: Most political moments

Jimmy Kimmel blasts the men of Hollywood

On his second consecutive turn hosting the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t shy talking about the subject that’s been on everyone’s mind for the past four months. He began his monologue with some appreciation for “the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood” — Oscar himself. “He keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all,” Kimmel said, gesturing to a huge statue of the trophy. “That’s the kind of man we need more of in this town.”

On a more serious note, Kimmel called this moment of change in Hollywood “long overdue,” asserting that “we can’t let bad behavior slide anymore” and noting that “the world is watching us.” As he moved on to the regular series of shoutouts to assorted stars in the audience, he worked in some little digs at the White House, congratulating Jordan Peele, “none other than President Trump called Get Out the best first three-quarters of a movie this year,” and supporting Timothée Chalamet by reminding the audience, “we don’t make films like Call Me By Your Name for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.” He wrapped up, however, by returning to the misbehavior of Hollywood men with a recognition of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: “Thanks to Guillermo, we will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly, women starting dating fish.”