Meryl Streep's Style Evolution

Meryl Streep's Style Through the Years

Meryl Streep will recieve the Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The famed actress, who has eight Golden Globes to her name, will be honored for her unparalleled career, which includes winning turns in films like Karmer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Iron Lady. Off-screen, Streep has often been seen leaping through the streets of New York in casual attire and turning heads on red carpets in elegant gowns. Ahead of Streep's celebratory night, see the star's style evolution through the years, ahead.