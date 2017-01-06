Golden Globes

Meryl Streep's Style Evolution

Ron Galella/WireImage; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep's Style Through the Years

Meryl Streep will recieve the Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The famed actress, who has eight Golden Globes to her name, will be honored for her unparalleled career, which includes winning turns in films like Karmer vs. KramerSophie's ChoiceThe Devil Wears Prada, and The Iron Lady. Off-screen, Streep has often been seen leaping through the streets of New York in casual attire and turning heads on red carpets in elegant gowns. Ahead of Streep's celebratory night, see the star's style evolution through the years, ahead.

Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Meryl Streep in August 1976

Art Zelin/Getty Images

Meryl Streep in the Late 1970s

Meryl Streep inJanuary 1978

Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Meryl Streep photograhed outside of New York City's Public Theater in 1979

Meryl Streep in1979

Meryl Streep at The Seduction of Joe Tynan's New York City Premiere Party on August 15, 1979 

Meryl Streep in1980

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Meryl Streep wins Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer at the Academy Awards on April 17, 1980

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Meryl Streep Wins Best Actress for Sophie's Choice at the 55th Academy Awards on April 11, 1983

Paul Natkin/WireImage

Meryl Streep in Chicago on December 15, 1983

Ron Galella/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 12th Annual People's Choice Awards o March 11, 1986

Ron Galella/WireImage

Meryl Streep at a Performance of Speed-The-Plow in New York City on May 31, 1988

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1989

Gilbert Tourte/AP

Meryl Streep in France on May 13, 1989

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Meryl Streep at a Special Preview of the Artists Unite for Big Green Auction to Benefit the California Environmental Protection Act in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 31, 1990

Barry King/WireImage

Meryl Streep at Her Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood on September 25, 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Meryl Streep at The Bridges of Madison County Burbank Premiere on May 30, 1995 

MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Meryl Streep With Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 1998

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 71st Academy Awards on March 21, 1999

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Meryl Streep at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000

Meryl Streep at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on March12, 2000

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meryl Streep Wins Outstanding Actress in Miniseries for Angels in America at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004 

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Meryl Streep at Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual Night Of Stars in New York City onOctober 27, 2005

Meryl Streep at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006 

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the Mamma Mia! World Premiere in London on June 30, 2008

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2010

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Meryl Streep at the Orange British Academy Film Awards 2012 in London on February 12, 2012

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 26, 2012

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the Oscars in Hollywood on February 24, 2013

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 7, 2014

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2015

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Meryl Streep at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016

