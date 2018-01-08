Golden Globes 2018: Best moments

Debra Messing calls out E! for the wage gap

Wearing all black was one way to make a statement at this year’s Golden Globes, but Debra Messing made that statement excplicit when she called out E! for perpetuating wage disparity between men and women during the network’s red carpet show.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts as much as their male co-hosts," Messing told red carpet host Giuliana Rancic. "I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her. That’s something we can change tomorrow.”

Sadler left E! in December after learning that her male colleagues received twice her salary.