Golden Globes 2017: Most Political Speeches

Meryl Streep

After an admiring introduction by Viola Davis and even more adoring standing ovation from the crowd, this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Meryl Streep took the stage, apologized for having lost her voice, and then delivered a stunningly powerful, unabashedly political speech. First, she echoed Hugh Laurie, pointing out that Hollywood, foreigners, and the press are now the “most vilified segments of American society.” She talked about Hollywood, rattling off the birthplaces and hometowns of some of her fellow nominees. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” she concluded, “and if we kick ‘em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Once the applause died down, she talked about what she called “the one performance that stung me, that sank its hooks in my heart” — and it wasn’t one that was nominated for a Golden Globe. “There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job.” She was talking about Donald Trump’s performance on the campaign trail, and she singled out the moment when he mocked a disabled reporter as the one that “kind of broke my heart when I saw it — and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t a movie. It was real life,” she recalled, saying Trump’s cruelty “kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing” when modeled by a public figure. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.” After emphasizing the necessity of “a principled press to hold power to account,” she finished her speech with a reminder to the room of their obligation as artists — and a nod to one of their own, whom we recently lost. “As my friend the dearly departed Princess Leia said to me once, take your broken heart. Make it into art. Thank you, friend.”