Golden Globes 2017: Best Moments

Viola Davis' Heartfelt Speech About Meryl Streep

Viola Davis' speech about Meryl Streep, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, was the perfect introduction. She began with a charming story about the time Streep schooled her on how to make apple pie and collard greens. Then, she seamlessly segued into an tribute to the Florence Foster Jenkins star's talent. But, the most moving part of the speech was listening to Davis talk about how much Streep meant to her as both a person and actress. "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough. You encapsulate that great Emile Zola quote that, if you ask me as an artist what I came into this world to do, I, an artist, would say, I came to live out loud," said Davis, bringing tears to eyes everywhere and setting the stage for the main event.