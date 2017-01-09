Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2017: Best Moments
Devan Coggan and Chancellor Agard
Jimmy Fallon’s La La Land-Inspired Opening
Host Jimmy Fallon kicked off the 74th annual Golden Globes by paying tribute to the year’s most nominated film. Fallon put his song-and-dance skills to use, parodying La La Land’s opening scene, but this time, instead of showcasing bumper-to-bumper traffic on a Los Angeles freeway, the setting was the limo parade before the Globes. Stars like Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Rachel Wood all burst into song, as Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington played dead and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things spit some bars. But La La Land is, at heart, a love story, so what better way to pay tribute than a romantic waltz sequence between Fallon and Justin Timberlake?
Barb Crashes the Golden Globes
Midway through the La La Land-inspired opening number, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown entered with a rap, which ended with a delightful surprise: Barb's still alive! (She's actually not). Cut to Shannon Purser emerging from a pool surrounded by a group of synchronized swimmers dressed as the internet's favorite Stranger Things character. It was a standout moment in an opener filled with them.
Donald Glover's Acceptance Speech
When Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover took the stage to accept the Golden Globe for best TV comedy, he thanked the city of Atlanta and its citizens. "I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta just for being alive and being amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta," he said. The icing on the cake, however, was when the Community vet gave a shout-out to the group Migos."I wanna thank the Migos. Not for being in the show, but for making ’Bad And Boujee,'" he said.
Hugh Laurie Pokes Fun at the GOP
Leave it to a Brit to have some of the best political zingers of the night. When Hugh Laurie took the stage to accept the award for TV’s best supporting actor, he joked this would be the last Golden Globes ever. "I mean, it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Foreign,’ and ‘Press’ in it,” said Laurie. “I also think to some Republicans, even the word ‘Association’ is sketchy.” He continued, "I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere." Even Meryl Streep loved his speech.
Ryan Gosling Thanks Eva Mendes
After joking that he was tired of getting mistaken for fellow nominee Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling accepted the award for best actor in a musical or comedy by thanking his partner Eva Mendes. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” the La La Land star said. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today.” Gosling then dedicated his award to Mendes’ brother, Juan Carlos, who died last year.
Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig burst into tears
Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell managed to give both the funniest and saddest introduction of the night. Before announcing the winner of the year’s best animated film, the two comedians reflected on the first animated film they each saw. While Carell tearfully remembered “Fantasia Day” as the day his mother asked his father for a divorce, Wiig told a heartbreaking story about seeing Bambi the same day she had to put her three dogs down.
Viola Davis' Heartfelt Speech About Meryl Streep
Viola Davis' speech about Meryl Streep, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, was the perfect introduction. She began with a charming story about the time Streep schooled her on how to make apple pie and collard greens. Then, she seamlessly segued into an tribute to the Florence Foster Jenkins star's talent. But, the most moving part of the speech was listening to Davis talk about how much Streep meant to her as both a person and actress. "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough. You encapsulate that great Emile Zola quote that, if you ask me as an artist what I came into this world to do, I, an artist, would say, I came to live out loud," said Davis, bringing tears to eyes everywhere and setting the stage for the main event.
Meryl Streep Uses Her Platform
Meryl Streep may have lost her voice, but she still managed to give the most powerful speech of the night. Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Florence Foster Jenkins star highlighted all the “outsiders and foreigners” working in Hollywood, adding, “If you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts.” She also took aim at President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing his most xenophobic statements and his campaign-trail imitation of a disabled reporter. “This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Streep closed out her speech by tearfully quoting “my friend” Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”