Golden Globes

Golden Globes Afterparties 2017: See Photos of Stars Celebrating

After the show, it was the afterparty for many of Hollywood's biggest stars. Major names from film and television spent the night celebrating after the 74th Annual Golden Globes wrapped in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday. Pictured here, Derek Hough, Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Leighton Meester, and Renee Elise Goldsberry snapped a selfie at InStyle and Warner Bros.' Post-Party; elsewhere, Kendall and Kylie Jenner stopped to chow down on some pizza at Universal, NBC, Focus Features, and E! Entertainment's Golden Globes After Party. See all the photos from the 2017 Golden Globes afterparties, ahead.

Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold, Kerry Washington, and Nnamdi Asomugha 

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner 

Ruth Negga

 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Riley Keough, Andrew Garfield, and Riz Ahmed 

Donald Glover

Julianne Hough

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne

Laverne Cox and Tracee Ellis Ross

Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone, and Sistine Rose Stallone 

Claire Foy

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal 

Janelle Monáe

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Drew Barrymore

Emily Ratajkowski 

Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Hyland 

Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara

Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon

Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman 

Stephen Glover and Donald Glover

Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp

Jimmy Fallon, Stevie Wonder, and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy 

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chrissy Metz

Christian Slater 

Emma Stone and Natalie Portman

 Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon 

Viggo Mortensen

Hailee Steinfeld 

Caitriona Balfe

Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton 

Kerry Washington

Lea Michele 

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Sarah Paulson

J.J. Abrams

Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Madison Kocian 

Bryan Cranston 

Gwendoline Christie 

 Eddie Redmayne 

Laverne Cox 

Russell Simmons and Renee Elise Goldsberry

Angela Sarafyan and Clifton Collins, Jr. 

Chris Hemsworth

Gwendoline Christie and Eddie Redmayne

Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa

