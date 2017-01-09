Golden Globes Afterparties 2017: See Photos of Stars Celebrating

Golden Globes Afterparties

After the show, it was the afterparty for many of Hollywood's biggest stars. Major names from film and television spent the night celebrating after the 74th Annual Golden Globes wrapped in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday. Pictured here, Derek Hough, Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Leighton Meester, and Renee Elise Goldsberry snapped a selfie at InStyle and Warner Bros.' Post-Party; elsewhere, Kendall and Kylie Jenner stopped to chow down on some pizza at Universal, NBC, Focus Features, and E! Entertainment's Golden Globes After Party. See all the photos from the 2017 Golden Globes afterparties, ahead.