Stars of stage and screen are getting ready to don their best threads for a big night out at the theater.

On Wednesday, a star-studded list of actors who will be taking the stage at the 2018 Tony Awards was announced. The 72nd annual award show, which celebrates the finest talent from the theater world, will see Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band revival), Claire Danes (Homeland), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band), and Girls actor Andrew Rannells will all parcipate in the festivities on Broadway’s biggest night.

Nominations for the 2018 Tonys were revealed earlier in May, with the Broadway adaptations of Tina Fey’s hit comedy Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical leading the pack with 12 nominations each. Other likely big winners on the night include the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which scored 10 nominations, and the two-part revival of Angels in America, which received 11.

Hosted by Sara Bareilles (Waitress) and Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), the 2018 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.