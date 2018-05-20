Tyra Banks lived her best life at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards united Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato together on one stage, saw En Vogue join forces with Salt-N-Pepa for a blowout medley of ’90s hits, and hosted Janet Jackson’s first televised performance in nearly a decade. But some of the most entertaining portions of Sunday’s broadcast didn’t unfold on the main stage, but rather a strut, smize, and a booty-tooch away in the front row, where supermodel Tyra Banks announced her arrival as our new queen of awards show reactions.

Read on for the America’s Next Top Model host’s best moments from the event.

Morphing into proud mama mode, Banks kicked off the show fawning over Ariana Grande’s ponytail.

YALL PEEPED TYRA @ ARIANAS PONYTAIL THO STASTAG #bbmas pic.twitter.com/rUaOChjTnQ — ንግስቲ (@Ieavemecabello) May 21, 2018

Here she is later, vibing with BTS during a commercial break…

Ok I’ll stop fangirling for @BTS_twt but first this pic…and more on my instagram tomorrow! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/cBwaraZ4vT — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 21, 2018

…and losing her damn mind over the beauty of sisterhood after Aguilera and Lovato belted “Fall In Line.”

She knows how to work a runway. But she can also work a lip-sync — especially when the song at hand is Jackson’s “Nasty.”

Good evening to Tyra Banks and Tyra Banks only. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0xEuFEsdIz — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) May 21, 2018

Though she never got her own music career off the ground, she did dust off her retired pipes to (attempt) a duet with the Wal-Mart yodeler, Mason Ramsey.

So, what have we learned?

A note to producers helming awards shows in the months ahead: Save a seat for Miss Banks in the front row.