Jay-Z, Ava DuVernay, John Oliver among 2018 GLAAD Media Award recipients in New York

After an April celebration in Los Angeles, it was the Big Apple’s turn to host their own fete for the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night.

While Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and the This is Us team were among those honored in L.A., New York’s event was not short on star power either. Hosted by Ross Matthews, the show opened with a duet between Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert singing a new arrangement of her song “I’m the Only One” in recognition of the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking Yes I Am album.

The GLAAD gala took place at the New York Hilton Midtown with trailblazing director Ava DuVernay on hand to receive the Excellence in Media Award from Senator Cory Booker.

The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley was presented with the Vito Russo Award by her costar Alexis Bledel, while Oscar-winning screenwriter James Ivory and Call Me By Your Name producer Peter Spears were on hand to accept the GLAAD honor for Outstanding Film.

Rapper Jay-Z was also honored for “Smile,” a track from his 4:44 album which is a tribute to (and features) his mother, Gloria Carter. “Smile” tells the story of Gloria’s experience as a closeted lesbian and then celebrates her coming out publicly in the song. Ms. Carter accepted the Special Recognition Award for sharing her truth with the world.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York below:

Outstanding Documentary: Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric (National Geographic)

Outstanding Music Artist: Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Outstanding Talk Show Episode: “Australian Marriage Equality,” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Newsmagazine: “The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub,” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community,” NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt (NBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” by Gracie Bonds Staples (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Billboard

Outstanding Digital Journalism — Multimedia: This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory,” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)

Outstanding TV Journalism — Newsmagazine (Spanish Language): “Pulse, Huellas de la Masacre,” Docufilms (CNN en Español)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language): “Comunidad LGBTQ Vulnerable Bajo Nuevo Gobierno,” Perspectiva Nacional (Entravision)