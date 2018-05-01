Andrew Garfield, Tina Fey, and more react to their Tony nominations

The 2018 Tony Award nominations have been announced, and they range from spongey to mean to angelic.

Broadway adaptations of Tina Fey’s hit comedy Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical lead the pack with a leading 12 nominations each, with a bevy of big-name talent ranging from Fey to Lorne Michaels to John Legend behind them. On the straight play side of things, behemoth two-parters Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Angels in America secured 10 and 11 nominations respectively. Other nominated properties include The Iceman Cometh, The Band’s Visit, My Fair Lady, and more.

Noms went to Broadway newcomers (Hailey Kilgore), vets (director Casey Nicholaw) and numerous famous faces, including Andrew Garfield for his role in Angels in America, Amy Schumer for her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower, Laurie Metcalf for Three Tall Women, and Denzel Washington for his role in The Iceman Cometh.

With a Tony nomination comes great elation and perhaps a hint of excited disbelief. EW has rounded up reactions from a wide range of nominees, including Garfield, Tina Fey, numerous members of the Harry Potter team, and more. See below for reactions.

Sara Bareilles (Waitress) and Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) will host this year’s ceremony, being held June 10 at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast live on CBS.

Andrew Garfield, nominated for best actor in a leading role in a play, for Angels in America

“I feel beyond honored to be nominated in this category with stage acting heroes of mine. The sun is finally shining in New York and to be telling the story of Angels in America on Broadway at this particular moment in time feels like the greatest gift and opportunity already. And to have the Tony’s and the theatre community here in this city recognize our work in this way feels like icing on top of icing on top of icing. I’m so proud of this production and all of our crew, actors, designers and crafts people and perhaps most especially for our warrior director Marianne Elliot, who’s vision is bringing Tony Kushner’s masterpiece of a play to the Neil Simon Theater every night in its full glory; offering healing and medicine and hope to an audience of hungry souls that truly need it. Congratulations to all the nominees in all categories. How beautiful to be a part of such a rich and heartfelt community. I’ll be beaming til 2019!”

Lorne Michaels, nominated for Best Musical as a producer of Mean Girls

“If you had told me when I was in high school that someday I was going to get a Tony nomination I would have thought, ‘Fantastic. Lead Actor in a Musical.’ Still, I’m thrilled. It’s been a joy to work with this cast and creative team and we hope we’ve made Stuart Thompson proud.”

Condola Rashad, nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play, for Saint Joan

“A huge thank you to the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League. I am thrilled for all of this year’s nominees, and am deeply humbled and grateful to have been acknowledged in this way. I am constantly moved and inspired by Joan, and I can’t wait to get back to the theater this afternoon to continue to tell her story to people of all ages and backgrounds, as many times as I possibly can!”

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, nominated for best book and original score for a musical, for Mean Girls

“We are honestly too excited and too proud of our ensemble to make a joke about this. We are so grateful to be embraced by the Broadway community in this way and that we get to work together twenty-five hours a day with the same amount of excitement as our young cast. This is new for all of us.”

John Tiffany, nominated for best direction of a play, for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“I’m over the moon that so many of the brilliant artists who I have had the great fortune of collaborating with on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been recognised by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing.”

Jack Thorne, nominated for best play, for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“Totally overwhelmed and thrilled to be nominated for a Tony and so happy to see Cursed Child get recognition in the other categories. This is a show that is authored by a lot of people. Not least, the great JK Rowling of course, for whom no tribute is too strong – she truly is as brilliant and lovely as she seems. Also the truly magnificent cast and crew who studied and questioned every single word. And certainly Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, who have been gracious and generous in every way imaginable. I’m so pleased to see John, Christine, Stephen, Noma, Anto, Jamie, Katrina, Neil and Gareth recognised, and I wish everyone could have been so. They are the greatest, and I am the luckiest.”

Michael Arden, nominated for best direction of a musical, for Once on This Island

“To be honored in such incredible company of artists and theatre is truly a career highlight thus far. I am so incredibly proud of the work of all the artists, technicians, musicians, designers and producers who toiled in the sand and debris to make Once on this Island the magical and relevant piece of theater that it is. It’s apparent that art is needed now more than ever and I am humbled to be part of this brilliant community. Congrats to all the nominees and everyone making theatre this season

Casey Nicholaw, nominated for best direction and choreography of a musical, for Mean Girls

“I was so excited this morning to hear the news of our nominations. As a kid, I lived for whatever bits of Broadway I could see or hear – I feel like I’m 8 years old today! We’ve all worked so hard between DC and our Broadway opening. It feels so fantastic to have that work recognized.”

Tina Landau, nominated for best direction of a musical, for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

“I’m so crazy proud of our entire SpongeBob team! – that’s how I feel. Thrilled for the show itself. I’m most proud of the multiple nominations because making theater comes from an ‘us’ not a ‘me,’ you know? I was watching live online with my girlfriend, and as names were being read aloud – Tom Kitt, Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, Kyle Jarrow, Chris Gatelli, our designers, actors, composers – I kept fist pumping the air and saying, “Yes!” When my name was read, I fell completely silent. Much to my own surprise, it brought me to a place of quiet reflection. It’s moving and layered for me, and causing me to reflect on the whole ten-year journey this has been for me so far. So yes, I’m quiet and humbled and grateful this moment – but tonight I get to go to the Palace Theater where pure joy is spread in abundance each night and I get to celebrate with the whole friggin’ town of Bikini Bottom!! Also, congrats to every single person who has made theater this year, that’s what I say!”

Kyle Jarrow, nominated for best book of a musical, for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

“I’m incredibly honored to be nominated, alongside three writers I admire so much: Tina Fey, Itamar Moses and Jennifer Lee. Talk about good company, wow! I’m also over-the-moon proud of the amazing Spongebob Squarepants cast, crew and creative team. It’s a testament to all of their hard work – and to director Tina Landau’s awesome vision – that the show got so many nominations.

As for how I found out: I have an almost-two-year-old daughter Oona who recently got a set of Sesame Street toys that she’s obsessed with. We were playing with them together, putting them in and out of a little toy car (Oona never seems to tire of that) while my wife (also a Tony nominee, Lauren Worsham) watched the nomination streamcast in the corner, giving live reports. When I got the nomination, Lauren screamed – I screamed too – thoroughly scaring our toddler. Sorry Oona!”

Hailey Gilgore, nominated for best actress in a leading role in a musical, for Once On This Island

“This morning was a morning that I swore I would treat like any other. I looked out the window and thought to myself, ‘I’m just gonna take a walk.’ Cue airpods, fresh air, and Ariana Grande. 8:44 AM my phone rings. On the other end my beautiful parents screaming, crying, laughing…all of it! My whole world was rocked. I literally ran to the nearest tree and held my hand to it. The initial thing that drew me to Ti Moune’s story was the sense of love and community. Not only among the people who raised her, but the people who raised her up on her journey. In this journey of mine, I have been so lucky to have a village of people to teach me the importance of hard work, perseverance, asking questions, and most importantly to love. Humbled. Honored. Grateful.”

Jamie Parker, nominated for best actor in a leading role in a play, for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“This is like some excruciating teenaged day dream that you’d be mortified if anyone found out about it even 25 years later. I’m literally the only person here I’ve never heard of. Tony’s, what the hell? Thanks, by the way. That was very lovely of you. Let me say also to the Tony nominators thanks for acknowledging every possible corner of the production they could. The whole team is world class and every last one of them deserves a late night special of their own. Thanks for recognising them as a whole group, I wouldn’t want to be on this ride with anyone else.”

Noma Dumezweni, nominated for best actress in a featured role in a play, for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“I’m in awe of the company I’m nominated alongside – Susan, Deborah and Denise – I’ve shared the stage with in the past and would kill to do so again…! Fingers crossed. Ms. Metcalf – can I just stand next to you?! What an effing honour, esp for HP&CC Company. UBUNTU!!! Thank You Tony People. NDx”

Anthony Boyle, nominated for best actor in a featured role in a play, for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“I was so nervous! I was biting my nails and refreshing the Facebook page over and over. I’m blown away, truly honored to be in such amazing company.”

Harry Hadden-Paton, nominated for best actor in a leading role in a musical, for My Fair Lady

“Thank you to the Tony nominators, André Bishop and Lincoln Center Theater, and to our director Bartlett Sher for believing in me. I truly could not have imagined a better and more welcoming Broadway experience and am continuously grateful to our cast, crew, and to my family for their amazing dedication to the work, and support. Not-to-mention the wonderful and loyal theatergoers who make this job such an absolute pleasure. Cheers to all the nominees.”

Katrina Lenk, nominated for best actress in a leading role in a musical, for The Band’s Visit

“I’m thrilled, and very proud of our cast, creative team, and crew- I have such respect and admiration for the artists in this community and to have our work recognized in this way is quite an honor.”

Ari’el Stachel, nominated for best actor in a featured role in a musical, for The Band’s Visit

“I am overwhelmed and honored by the nomination. This has always been a childhood dream of mine and more importantly, to be a part of a show that celebrates and shines a positive spotlight on middle eastern people means the world to me.”

LaChanze, nominated for best actress in a leading role in a musical, for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

“I am so thrilled and honored to be nominated this year for outstanding leading actress in a musical for the Tony awards. And I am very grateful to be in the category of women that have been selected who are all divas in their own right, so I celebrate this moment with them all.”

Arian DeBose, nominated for best actress in a featured role in a musical, for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

“I am absolutely beside myself! I’m thrilled to be included in this incredible line up of powerhouse women. My high school self is absolutely geeking out right now!… To be able to represent our show, to represent Donna is priceless! Needless to say I burst into tears when I saw my face on that screen during the live stream. It’s a proud moment, indeed… I’m just so GRATEFUL!”

Ethan Slater, nominated for best actor in a leading role in a musical, for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

“I’m still a little in shock that I’ve been nominated for a Tony! The Tony Awards are an event I’ve looked forward to watching as a fan every year since I was a kid, and now to see my name as part of that legacy is totally surreal. And amongst all those incredible actors and artists? I’m just so honored. I cannot wait to celebrate the work by the whole broadway community, of my fellow nominees and all of the shows that opened this season. And to do so in person! Surreal.”

Gavin Lee, nominated for best actor in a featured role in a musical, for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

“OMG! I am over the moon for Spongebob. Getting recognized for so many categories is awesome for our fabulous show. I was actually taking my oldest daughter to school when the nominations happened, but my fabulous agent called me to let me know that I’d gotten nominated. Thank you Tony Awards!”

Grey Henson, nominated for best actor in a featured role in a musical, for Mean Girls

“In true New York fashion, I stepped on a roach in my apartment this morning and then found out one of my dreams came true. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this show. Truly too gay/overwhelmed to function.”

Taylor Louderman, nominated for best actress in a leading role in a musical, for Mean Girls

“I remember watching the Tony Awards as a young girl thinking I would never get that far, but in my heart wanting so badly to perform on Broadway and defy the expectations of my small town. I am so grateful to be included in this category. It is a dream.”

Ashley Park, nominated for best actress in a featured role in a musical, for Mean Girls

“I am still speechless. Every ounce of me is dizzy with gratitude. I think I stumbled into every tree and fence in Central Park this morning… and there are more than you’d think. Wholly honored by this recognition from a community that I so cherish being a part of. I already feel so lucky to be surrounded by such joyful energy each day on our stage and I am just so SO excited for my Mean Girls family and team! I was moved to tears by the messages of genuine love and congratulations from those who have been a part of my journey these past few years. It means so much to me to be included in this way, amongst an incredible and diverse group of women, I mean Gretchen Wieners is fully stunned that she gets to sit with Dame Dolittle, Carrie, Donna, and Aunt Nettie… SO FETCH!”

Jessie Mueller, nominated for best actress in a leading role in a musical, for Carousel

“I’m so thrilled for the show. I couldn’t be surrounded by better people and better artists; my heart is so happy right now.”

Denise Gough, nominated for best actress in a featured role in a play, for Angels in America

“I’m so thrilled for everybody. I’m so thrilled to be nominated, but more than anything, I’m especially excited to be nominated in the same category as Susan Brown.”

David Morse, nominated for best actor in a featured role in a play, for The Iceman Cometh

“Needless to say I am happy to be nominated for a Tony Award. It is a rare honor. But, I am especially thrilled that the whole company has been recognized for their beautiful work. I get to be on that stage every night witnessing it all. It is a joy.”