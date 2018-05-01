Tony Awards 2018 nominations: Watch live right here

Give your regards to this year’s Tony nominees.

The American Theatre Wing is announcing the nominations for the 72nd annual Tony Awards on Tuesday morning, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, and other standouts from the 2017-2018 Broadway season in contention for this year’s honors.

Nominations are being announced by Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, who is currently starring on Broadway in Waitress. Last year’s Tony Awards ceremony saw Dear Evan Hansen crowned best musical, with acting honors going to Ben Platt, Laurie Metcalf, and Bette Midler, among others.

Sara Bareilles (Waitress) and Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) will host this year’s ceremony, being held June 10 at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast live on CBS. Two of the night’s honorees are already known — it was previously announced that Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber will receive the 2018 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

EW will be updating with the nominees as they're announced, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.