“She ready. You ready?” asks Tiffany Haddish in the first preview of her upcoming role as the MTV Movie & TV Awards host. And if the clip (above) is any indication of the chutzpah with which she’ll tackle the gig, the answer is a resounding yes.

“If you want to make it in this business, you’ve got to pay your dues. I’ve slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted Bar Mitzvahs,” Haddish says in the preview, making her case for being the ideal emcee as she rolls out a red carpet from under her arm. “You don’t want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass awards show. You want the boss who paved her own way!”

Haddish, currently starring alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG and next set to appear in Universal’s impending Kevin Hart comedy Night School, will be the event’s first female host since Amy Schumer in 2015.

“It’s gonna be off the chain, and you know why?” Haddish previously said. “I’m hosting! And you know what that means — it’s gonna be hilarious.”

Last year’s edition marked the first time that both television programs and performances were recognized at the traditionally cinema-centered awards show. It was also the first since 2007 to include categories that weren’t gender-specific.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch Haddish’s new promo above. A full list of nominees will be announced soon.