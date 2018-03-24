Kids' Choice Awards 2018: And the winners are...

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to the March For Our Lives demonstrations across the country while accepting the award for Favorite TV Actress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.
Wearing a custom-designed denim shirt that featured the names of the 17 shooting victims from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Brown gave a shout-out to the student demonstrators and encouraged viewers to continue making their voices heard.
“More than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change,” she said at the show that aired live from Inglewood, California. “OK, so there’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.”
The WWE’s John Cena returned to host the annual show that celebrates kid favorites across movies, television, music and the digital world. Here were the night’s winners:
Favorite Movie: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Favorite Animated Movie: Coco
Favorite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji)
Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya (The Greatest Showman)
Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Favorite TV Actor: Jace Norman (Henry Danger)
Favorite Female Artist: Demi Lovato
Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite Song: “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran
Favorite Global Music Star: BTS
Favorite Breakout Artist: Camila Cabello
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator: Liza Koshy
Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2018
