Kids' Choice Awards 2018: And the winners are...

Lynette Rice
March 24, 2018 AT 10:21 PM EDT

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to the March For Our Lives demonstrations across the country while accepting the award for Favorite TV Actress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Wearing a custom-designed denim shirt that featured the names of the 17 shooting victims from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Brown gave a shout-out to the student demonstrators and encouraged viewers to continue making their voices heard.

“More than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change,” she said at the show that aired live from Inglewood, California. “OK, so there’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.”

The WWE’s John Cena returned to host the annual show that celebrates kid favorites across movies, television, music and the digital world. Here were the night’s winners:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Favorite Movie: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Favorite Animated Movie: Coco

Favorite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji)

Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya (The Greatest Showman)

Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things

Favorite CartoonSpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Favorite TV Actor: Jace Norman (Henry Danger)

Favorite Female Artist: Demi Lovato

Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Song: “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

Favorite Global Music Star: BTS

Favorite Breakout Artist: Camila Cabello

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator: Liza Koshy

Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

