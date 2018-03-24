Kids' Choice Awards 2018: And the winners are...

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to the March For Our Lives demonstrations across the country while accepting the award for Favorite TV Actress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Wearing a custom-designed denim shirt that featured the names of the 17 shooting victims from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Brown gave a shout-out to the student demonstrators and encouraged viewers to continue making their voices heard.

Thank you to all the fans who voted for me and for Stranger Things at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards today. A big 🙏🏻 also to my friends at Calvin Klein for being such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world. #marchforourlives #neveragain pic.twitter.com/rPh3jCvz3i — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 25, 2018