CBS once again is leading the pack with 76 Daytime Emmy nominations, with the most going to The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives also received several nominations (26 and 25 nominations, respectively) for the annual ceremony that honors the best in daytime TV.
Mario Lopez of Extra and Sheryl Underwood of The Talk are set to host the non-televised awards ceremony, which will take place Sunday, April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California. The Creative Arts ceremony will be held two days earlier.
See the list of major categories below, and see the full list on the Daytime Emmys website here.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Eileen Davidson – Ashley, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn – Alexis, General Hospital
Marci Miller – Abigail, Days of Our Lives
Maura West – Ava, General Hospital
Laura Wright – Carly, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Peter Bergman – Jack, The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton – Finn, General Hospital
John McCook – Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller – Jason/Drew, General Hospital
James Reynolds – Abe, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Marla Adams, – Dina, The Young and the Restless
Camryn Grimes – Mariah, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes – Julie, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson – Chloe,The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan – Hilary, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood – Steffy, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING
Wally Kurth – Ned, General Hospital
Chandler Massey – Will, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery – Andre, General Hospital)
Grek Rikaart – Kevin, The Young and the Restless
Greg Vaughn – Eric, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS
Reign Edwards – Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin – Kiki, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks – Tessa, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan – Claire, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier – Nelle, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR
Lucas Adams – Tripp, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn – Zende, The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu – Reed, The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss – JJ, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West – Jake, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Couples Court With the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Justice With Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS
Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Larry King Now
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
Ellen
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The View
The Talk
