See Guillermo del Toro, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman the morning after their Oscar wins

The morning after the 90th Academy Awards, EW caught up with three of the night’s big winners — Best Director and Best Picture winner Guillermo del Toro, Best Actor winner Gary Oldman, and Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney. See below for exclusive photos and reflections from the stars as they bask in their Oscars afterglow.

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Guillermo del Toro has a simple way to sum up what The Shape of Water means to him. “It is my heart,” he says. Waking up on Monday after the big show — and taking home two of the biggest awards, Best Director and Best Picture — he had to remind himself that it had all really happened. “It’s beautiful to wake up and find [the Oscar statues] are still here.”

His fellow Mexican director (and Oscar winner) Alejandro González Iñárritu had warned him that it would take a day or two to really accept that he had won. “It’s a beautiful reality, and he’s right — it’s beginning to sink in.” He laughs. “I can finally exhale.” —Sara Vilkomerson

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

“I never, ever thought I would get one,” Allison Janney, 58, tells EW of her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (I, Tonya). “All those years of watching the Oscars on my couch, I never thought I would get the roles that would put me there, and I had made peace with that.” When she returned to the Dolby Theatre stage at 5 a.m. on Monday to tape Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actress was dressed in a gold sweater and sequined skirt to match her statuette. Despite not having slept, she was also back on the set of CBS’ Mom later that morning, where cast and crew showered her with flowers and requests for photos with Oscar. “I was bleary-eyed, exhausted, numb — and couldn’t believe that really just happened to me,” Janney says. She’d debated using a joke to kick off her now well-known acceptance speech. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I shouldn’t do this joke, this is a serious moment. I took a breath and I just thought, ‘Nah, I’m going to do it.'” Her “I did it all by myself” quip got the laughs she wanted and marked the end of a six-month journey she says has left her “just overjoyed” but in need of a vacation — one she hopes to take next month, using the perks from the Oscar-winner gift bag (which include a seven-day spa stay and a safari). “I want to talk to Meryl Streep and see how she’s done it all these years,” Janney says, laughing. “I limped to that finish line.” —Piya Sinha-Roy

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

“Something sort of happens to the chemicals in your body — they rearrange or something,” Gary Oldman says of the sensation of hearing his name called as the winner of Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. His acceptance speech Sunday ended with a heartfelt thank-you to his 98-year-old mother, Kathleen, watching from the comfort of her son’s home: “Put the kettle on, I’m bringing home Oscar.” The next morning, the Oldmans — including Kathleen; Oldman’s sons Alfie, Gulliver, and Charlie and stepson, William; his wife, Gisele Schmidt; his sister, Jackie; and Oxo the dog — sprawled about the living room in their PJs. On the table was breakfast, an Oscar, and — of course — a kettle of tea. (See if you can spot the many Winston Churchill Easter eggs scattered about.) “The real prize is having your family with you to celebrate,” says Oldman, 59. “Acting is a selfish passion because there are times when they lose out. You’re physically there, but your head is elsewhere.” On this post-Oscar morning, Oldman was in the moment, joking with his sons and sneaking his dog a piece of pastry. “When you’re watching the show on television, you don’t realize till you are a part of it what a great big f—ing deal this is. My friend reminded me that I’m now a part of this history. It feels really, really good.” —Sara Vilkomerson