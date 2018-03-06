Jimmy Kimmel claps back at Trump for 'lowest-rated Oscars' tweet

It wouldn’t truly be the Oscars if President Donald Trump didn’t have something to tweet about it, but Jimmy Kimmel was ready with a snappy comeback.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” Trump wrote on Tuesday — which is true. This year’s Academy Awards telecast was the least-viewed in the show’s history, averaging 26.5 million viewers on ABC. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Trump added.

Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony and continues to denounce the president on Jimmy Kimmel Live, responded: “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

The Oscars telecast has continued to drop in viewers since 2014, which garnered 43.7 million viewers at the time.

While the focus of this year’s show was more on the #MeToo, Time’s Up, and Never Again movements sweeping through Hollywood, Kimmel threw a few jabs towards the White House.

At one point during the opening monologue, he joked that Trump called Get Out the “best first three-quarters of a movie this year.”