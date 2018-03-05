Seth MacFarlane criticizes Oscars for nominating '99% dramas'

Funnyman Seth MacFarlane has a bone to pick with the Oscars.

While the awards show was unfolding, The Orville creator took to Twitter to criticize the Academy for tending to favor dramas over comedies.

“Here’s another big problem with the Oscars no one talks about: It’s 99% drama,” MacFarlane tweeted Sunday night. “Until a movie like Bridesmaids or Airplane! gets a Best Picture win or even a nomination, it’s all conspicuously incomplete. Get Out is a breath of fresh air to be sure, but it’s the exception.”

Here’s another big problem with the Oscars no one talks about: It’s 99% drama. Until a movie like “Bridesmaids” or “Airplane!” gets a Best Picture win or even a nomination, it’s all conspicuously incomplete. “Get Out” is a breath of fresh air to be sure, but it’s the exception. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 5, 2018

His observation isn’t too far off. While funny films like Juno and Silver Linings Playbook have received nominations in the past, the Academy doesn’t tend to nominate laugh-out-loud comedies like Bridesmaids these days. Even Get Out, which was nominated this year, isn’t really a comedy, at least if you ask the film’s writer-director Jordan Peele, who wasn’t too pleased when his powerful horror film was nominated for best musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.

“What the movie is about is not funny,” said Peele in an interview with IndieWire in November. “I’ve had many black people come up to me and say, ‘Man, this is the movie we’ve been talking about for a while and you did it.’ That’s a very powerful thing. For that to be put in a smaller box than it deserves is where the controversy comes from.”