Watch Allison Janney and Frances McDormand share some tequila backstage at the Oscars

There’s undoubtedly multiple standout moments for Oscar winners on their big night, but some of the funniest ones go down backstage.

Allison Janney joined ABC’s GMA co-anchor Lara Spencer backstage on Sunday night to discuss her Best Supporting Actress win for her depiction of Tonya Harding’s mother in the darkly comedic I, Tonya. The Mom actress told Spencer that the winning moment was “unforgettable” and one she’ll “treasure forever” before adding she was only going to have a little bit of champagne so she’d fully remember the evening. We’re thinking what happened next might also stick in her mind for some time to come.

As Frances McDormand, the evening’s winner for Best Actress, passed behind Janney and Spencer, the latter asked the former if she wanted to say congratulations to McDormand. “Cheers darling,” the Three Billboards star told Janney before telling her to have “a little sip” of her tequila and physically putting the straw from her drink into Janney’s mouth.

Whether as a result of the shared sipping or otherwise, Janney then went on to praise McDormand’s winning speech, in which she invited fellow female nominees across all categories to join her on their feet. “That was the best moment,” Janney told Spencer. “It was really special. It was one of my favorite moments of the night.” Though she did add that actually winning herself was her “ultimate favorite moment ever.”

Watch the clip below. McDormand’s cameo begins around the 2:30 mark.