All the Time's Up moments at the Oscars

From the red carpet to the main stage, Time’s Up was everywhere at the 2018 Oscars. The group, which was launched in January, aims to prevent sexual harassment and gender biases in the workplace and provides legal assistance to women across industries. The movement has taken over awards season, beginning when women wore black to this year’s Golden Globes. And now, the Oscars followed suit, even dedicating a portion of the show to highlight the group.

Here are the biggest Time’s Up moments from the show:

The Pins

Countless celebrities wore Time’s Up flair, from those who rocked pins on the red carpet to some of the winners who took the stage, including Sam Rockwell and Guillermo Del Toro.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue

Kimmel’s opening monologue referenced the movement both seriously and comedically. First, he headed over to the large golden Oscar statue on stage, explaining, “Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood and there’s a very good reason why. Just look at him. He keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations. And that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town.”

Then, more straight-forwardly, he added, “We can’t let this behavior slide anymore,” before directly referencing the movement: “Over the course of this evening, I hope you will listen to many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like #MeToo, and Time’s Up, and never again,” he said, referring to the popular hashtag #neveragain, “because what they’re doing is important. Things are changing for the better, they’re making sure of that. It’s positive change.”

The Time’s Up Moment

Time’s Up leaders Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek, and Ashley Judd addressed the movement from the stage. “This year, many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged,” Sciorra said, with Judd adding, “The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying Time’s Up.” All three women then directed the audience’s attention to a video featuring Mira Sorvino, Lee Daniels, Dee Rees, Ava DuVernay. Greta Gerwig. Kumail Nanjiani, Hayek, Geena Davis, Yance Ford, Sarah Silverman, Barry Jenkins, and Liz Hannah talking about the importance of equality. The overall message: Gerwig told the audience to “go make your movie” because every story needs to be told.

All the Subtle Nods

When Sandra Bullock walked on stage to present the award for Best Cinematography (which Roger Deakins won for his work in Blade Runner 2049), she presented the nominees thusly: “Here are the three men and the one trailblazing woman,” as a nod to MudBound‘s Rachel Morrison, the first woman nominated in the Cinematography category.

Similarly, when Emma Stone presented the nominees in the Best Director category, she announced the nominees as “these four men and Greta Gerwig,” calling out the sole female in the category.

Coco’s Call for Gender Representation

When husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accepted the award for Best Original Song for Coco‘s “Remember Me,” Anderson-Lopez took a moment highlighting a feature of the category: “Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50-50 for gender representation,” said Anderson-Lopez. “When you look at a category like ours, it helps us imagine a world where all the categories look like this one.”

Frances McDormand Has Something To Say

When Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, she thanked everyone involved with the movie before setting her Oscar down on the stage to gain some “perspective.” She then asked all the female nominees in every categoryin the crowd to stand up. She called on everyone else in the room to look around “because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.” She ended her speech with two words: “Inclusion rider,” encouraging more people to fight for inclusion in the industry.

Following her win, McDormand headed to the press room, where she spoke more specifically about the movement, that she felt there “was an arc” that was started at the Golden Globes. “I think the message that we’re getting to send to the public is that we’re going to be one of the small industries that makes a difference,” she said. “And I think $21 million in the legal defense fund is a great way to start.”