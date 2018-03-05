Robert Lopez may have won the Oscar for Best Original Song tonight with his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez for “Remember Me” (Coco), but the real prize is what that Oscar means when he adds it to the rest of his shelf: Lopez is now the only person in the world who has ever achieved a double EGOT.

There are currently 12 individuals who have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (a list that includes Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, and Whoopi Goldberg). Lopez, a composer who co-created The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q, has won at least two of each.

Lopez won his first Oscar, also with his wife, for the song “Let It Go” from Frozen and two Daytime Emmy awards for his work on the animated children’s series Wonder Pets. His three Grammys are for Best Musical Theater Album (Book of Mormon), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Frozen) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Let It Go”). He has won every Tony he’s been nominated for: Best Original Score for Avenue Q, and Best Book and Best Original Score for Book of Mormon.

On top of all of that, Lopez was the youngest person ever to complete an EGOT (39 his first go-around) and the quickest to win all four awards —10 years. The songwriter is currently 43 years old, which means he’s young enough to do it all again a couple more times.