The internet isn't happy that Lady Bird was snubbed

The 2018 Oscars were a beautiful occasion for many people: for Jordan Peele, for Frances McDormand, for the audience at that A Wrinkle in Time screening (at least the ones who weren’t called out for their pot-smoking), for the guy who took home the jet ski. But, at least as far as official honors are concerned, it wasn’t the greatest night for the cast and crew of Lady Bird — and the internet is not happy.
The Sacramento-centered coming-of-age film was nominated for five different Academy Awards going into tonight’s big event: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting noms for stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director ever, so fans and industry insiders alike had high hopes that Lady Bird would make history. Unfortunately, it came up short, failing to take home a gold statue in any of its nominated categories.
If that fact irks you, just know you’re not alone — one only need to look as far as Twitter for commiserations.
