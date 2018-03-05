The internet isn't happy that Lady Bird was snubbed

The 2018 Oscars were a beautiful occasion for many people: for Jordan Peele, for Frances McDormand, for the audience at that A Wrinkle in Time screening (at least the ones who weren’t called out for their pot-smoking), for the guy who took home the jet ski. But, at least as far as official honors are concerned, it wasn’t the greatest night for the cast and crew of Lady Bird — and the internet is not happy.

The Sacramento-centered coming-of-age film was nominated for five different Academy Awards going into tonight’s big event: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting noms for stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director ever, so fans and industry insiders alike had high hopes that Lady Bird would make history. Unfortunately, it came up short, failing to take home a gold statue in any of its nominated categories.

If that fact irks you, just know you’re not alone — one only need to look as far as Twitter for commiserations.

I knew it was unlikely but Lady Bird not winning anything still bums me out — Jean-Luc Botbyl (@J_LFett) March 5, 2018

movie reviewers and Academy voters: “of course I love you.” “but do you like me?” 😭 #LadyBird #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4bMNXYJJHt — Sherry (@slchen_) March 5, 2018

LADY BIRD DESERVED BETTER — lady bird was snubbed (@camillelamb_) March 5, 2018

I can't say Lady Bird was "robbed", cause the winners in its categories were all very deserving, but it still kinda sucks. — Arjun S (@arjson) March 5, 2018

leaving the Oscar party and thinking about Lady Bird's losses pic.twitter.com/8PPnJlnUyl — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) March 5, 2018

well lady bird didn't win anything except my heart forever — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 5, 2018

“Lady Bird” captures the mother-teen daughter relationship so well. Maybe the best picture or best director winner would’ve reflected that if more Oscar voters were women. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 5, 2018

LADY BIRD is the best movie ever to win zero #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/DaJo4D2bnw — The Ringer (@ringer) March 5, 2018

When Lady Bird doesn't win a single Oscar pic.twitter.com/ZgWjWDmqtj — Rand (@randizzleDee) March 5, 2018