Jordan Peele's 'WTF' tweet, Timothée Chalamet among top social Oscars moments

The Shape of Water stole the Academy’s collective heart upon winning Best Picture at Sunday’s Oscars, but social media users were feeling Jordan Peele and Timothée Chalamet a bit more.

Per a Twitter press release, Peele’s tweet about winning an Oscar (“WTF?!?” he wrote after taking the Best Original Screenplay trophy) was the most retweeted post of the evening with roughly 382,000 retweets at press time, while the Shape of Water team — including Sally Hawkins, director Guillermo del Toro, and Octavia Spencer — taking the stage to claim the best picture prize was the top Twitter moment of the night overall.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Chalamet, breakout star of both Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, was the most-discussed star on the site during red carpet arrivals, followed by Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland, and Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon, who wore an S&M-inspired Moschino harness to the event. Controversial Best Animated Short Film winner Kobe Bryant was the most discussed star overall, beating out competition from del Toro, Meryl Streep, Peele, and Best Actor champ Gary Oldman.

In terms of individual films, Pixar’s Coco, winner of two Academy Awards Sunday night, was the most-tweeted film of the night, with The Shape of Water, Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk, same-sex romance drama Call Me by Your Name, and Get Out trailing just behind it.

Check out a full list of the top Twitter moments (and a sampling of the most socialed celebrity tweets) from the 90th Academy Awards below.