8 things to know about Coco songwriter and double EGOT winner Robert Lopez

The songwriter who just won the Oscar (with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez) for Coco’s “Remember Me” also just became the first person in history to double EGOT — a.k.a. win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony… twice. And, no big deal, but he’s also the youngest person ever to EGOT, and the person who did it the fastest — just 10 years.

So what else do you need to know about the EGOT GOAT?

He and his wife also wrote the songs for Frozen

Lopez won his first Oscar for the wi-ckedly talented Adele Dazeem ballad, “Let It Go,” so blame them for the songs that your kids have been singing for the past four years. He and his wife won two Grammys for their work on the film — Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, winning the latter.

He’s a lifelong New Yorker

Lopez grew up in Greenwich Village, and he and Anderson-Lopez currently live in Park Slope with their two daughters.

He graduated from Yale

After Hunter College High School, Lopez went on to go to Yale University where he wrote musical plays and sang with the a cappella group The Spizzwinks. He graduated in 1997 with a degree in English.

He helped Lin-Manuel Miranda on the way up

Last December, the Hamilton creator tweeted his appreciation for Lopez when prompted with a question about someone who opened professional doors for him.

Bobby Lopez sat down and talked Broadway to me when I was a broke substitute teacher, and he was in previews on Ave Q. https://t.co/22A73WLtam — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 8, 2017

He created the musical Avenue Q

Avenue Q, a raunchy musical about young adulthood satirizing saccharine kids’ programming like Sesame Street eventually won the Tony for Best Original Score. Lopez and co-writer Jeff Marx had initially collaborated on a project called Kermit, Prince of Denmark — a Muppet parody of Hamlet.

Lopez partnered with Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Book of Mormon

The South Park creators worked with Lopez and Marx to create Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Lopez had previously said South Park was an inspiration for Avenue Q, which features songs like “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist” and “The Internet is for Porn.” Lopez won Tonys No. 2 and 3 (Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical), and his first Grammy, for Book of Mormon.

He’s written lots of songs for TV

Lopez worked with Parker and Stone again on the South Park episode “Broadway Bro Down.” He wrote four of the songs from the Scrubs musical episode, and also penned songs for Phineas and Ferb and The Simpsons, as well as for Neil Patrick Harris when he hosted the Oscars. Lopez’s two Emmys are for his work with his brother on The Wonder Pets.

He’s Actually an EEGGGOOTTT

That’s three Grammys, and three Tonys. That means Lopez is halfway to a triple EGOT. And what have you done today?