Chloe Kim invites Frances McDormand to 'go snowboarding' after Oscars shoutout

When snowboarder Chloe Kim made her debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, she won a gold medal — and Frances McDormand’s heart.

The Best Actress winner at the 90th annual Academy Awards gave the Olympian a shoutout during her acceptance speech for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, comparing her win to Kim making it onto the podium in PyeongChang. “I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic halfpipe,” McDormand gushed on stage. “Did you see that? Okay, that’s what it feels like.”

And Kim was watching the telecast, it turns out. Shortly after McDormand made her rousing speech dedicated to the female nominees and women in the industry, the 17-year-old tweeted her shocked reaction, as well as an invite to the actress to “go snowboarding sometime”:

I am SHOOK rn like what — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018

Hey Frances let's go snowboarding sometime 🙈 — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018

It’s up to her, but McDormand should accept — and maybe offer Kim an experience in exchange? Just imagine Chloe Kim making a cameo in a future Frances McDormand project. After all, she’s clearly not camera-shy.