Reese Witherspoon has a pretty awesome memory she’d like to share on Oscars day.

In anticipation of tonight’s ceremony in Hollywood, the Big Little Lies star posted a photo from her 2006 win for Walk the Line, along with a sentimental message about what it took for her to get there and a tip of the hat to this year’s nominees.

“This moment was so special in my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I worked really hard on #WalkTheLine, taking singing lessons for 6 months, learning to play the auto-harp (which was REALLY Fun!) and watching endless tapes of June Carter. So, when I won the on Oscar on March 5, 2006, it meant the world to me to be recognized by my peers. Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget that moment. I am thinking about every nominee today and congratulating them on the incredible hard work that got them to this place. Have a great night! You are all winners.”

Witherspoon also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe for playing June Carter. Her most recent trophy came from the Academy Television Arts and Sciences, which gave her an Emmy for her work in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards airs live tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.