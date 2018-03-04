Jennifer Lawrence climbs over seats at Oscars with wine in hand

In a move that seems a little risky for someone with a proven track record of falling down at the Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence continued to live up to her reputation as a super chill celeb when she was snapped climbing over seats in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before the ceremony began while carrying a full glass of wine.

Lawrence, 27, hitched up her sequined Dior gown and revealed stiletto heels that were definitely not designed for obstacle course-style activities.

The outspoken actress partook in similarly peak J.Law activities earlier this week while promoting her Russian spy thriller Red Sparrow. Lawrence kicked off her shoes and took shots of rum with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and discussed her drunk alter-ego, “Gail,” while making an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Lawrence will be presenting the Oscar for Best Actress along with Jodie Foster. The pair replaces Casey Affleck who took home the Best Actor trophy last year.