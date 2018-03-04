Anne Hathaway addresses her 'nipplegate' Oscars dress

Remember when it seemed like everyone hated Anne Hathaway for no reason?

Well, Anne Hathaway remembers it. In an Instagram post, the actress threw it back to 2013 when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Les Miserables, and wore a controversial pastel pink gown with prominent seams.

“I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” Hathaway noted in the caption.

Fortunately, it’s not cool to hate Hathaway anymore. So what if it seems like she tries too hard? Trying hard is how you win an Oscar. Hatha-haters to the left.