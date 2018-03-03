Independent Spirit Awards winners 2018: See the full list

Kyle Christy/IFC
Jessica Derschowitz
March 03, 2018 AT 04:09 PM EST

There’s one more night to go before the Oscars are handed out, and that means it’s time to turn our attention to the winners of the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The 33rd annual event — traditionally held the day before the Academy Awards — is getting underway on Saturday, with awards-season favorites like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Get Out among those in contention for prizes.

Heading into the event, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name received a total of six nominations — the most of any individual film — while Jordan Peele’s Get Out and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time received five nods each. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are returning for a second consecutive year to host the Spirit Awards, which act as a more casual preamble to Sunday night’s Oscars.

The Indie Spirits’ Best Feature winner has corresponded with the Academy’s Best Picture winner for the past four years running, beginning with 12 Years a Slave at the 2014 ceremony and continuing with BirdmanSpotlight, and last year’s victor, Moonlight.

Check out the full list of Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees below. Winners will be updated as they are announced.

2018 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS

BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer.)

Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Han West, Yukie Kito, Jessica Elbaum

Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.
(Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker
The Florida Project   

Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra    

Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele
Get Out

Benny SafdieJosh Safdie
Good Time

Chloé Zhao
The Rider     

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers

Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri 

Jordan Peele
Get Out

Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried  

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick   

Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill

Kogonada
Columbus 

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer 

Elisha Christian
Columbus 

Hélène Louvart
Beach Rats

WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards
The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
Good Time

Walter Fasano
Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn
The Rider

Gregory Plotkin
Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya          

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek Pinault
Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie
I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima
Oh Lucy!           

Regina Williams
Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name 

Harris Dickinson
Beach Rats

James Franco
The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out

Robert Pattinson
Good Time     

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter
The Big Sick

Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird

Lois Smith
Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster
Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha
Crown Heights 

Armie Hammer
Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan
The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie
Good Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)

Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY
(Award given to the director and producer.)

The Departure
Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo

Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
(Award given to the director.)

BPM (Beats Per Minute)
France
Director: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd

Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi
Director of Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski
Director of Quest

Jeff Unay
Director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi
Director of Dayveon 

Justin Chon
Director of Gook

Kevin Phillips
Director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now