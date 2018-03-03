Andy Samberg channels The Breakfast Club for Independent Spirit Awards In Memoriam

The Film Independent Spirit Awards skipped the expected awards show In Memoriam segment this year. Instead, Andy Samberg performed Simple Minds’ “Don’t You Forget About Me” dressed as Judd Nelson in The Breakfast Club and begged the nominees of 2018 not to forget the indie spirit as they inevitably go on to create blockbusters.

“Don’t you forget about us, Saoirse don’t leave, don’t put your face upon a bus.

Timothée Chalamet, if you stay indie, we’ll pronounce it the pretentious way.

Jordan and Kumail don’t go and fall for the seductive dancin’ of the studios.”

The next thing you know, a few costumed Avengers approached Ethan Hawke.

“Back away, Avengers,” Samberg sang. “You took ScarJo, you took Favreau — Just ask Robert, can’t live Twilight down down down.”

Near the conclusion, he crooned, “The moral of the story is go make that f—in’ money, say ta ta, ta ta Greta, ta ta Greta, have fun directing Lady Godzilla!”

Best part of the Spirit Awards so far: Andy Samberg performs “Don’t You Forget About Me” as Judd Nelson, changing lyrics to tell indie darlings not to go Hollywood on us. Prepare to LOL. pic.twitter.com/n0UsJY4hZo — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 3, 2018

Watch Samberg’s performance above.