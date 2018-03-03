You may not be putting on a sparkly dress or dapper tuxedo to watch the 2018 Academy Awards, but that doesn’t mean your viewing party can’t have a little fancy Hollywood kick.

Below, you’ll find some award-worthy cocktails inspired by each of the nine Best Picture nominees — as well as the recipes for some of the specialty drinks that will be served and sipped at the official Oscars bashes.

Cheers to Oscars weekend!

Call Me By Your Name

Stefano Dall’Asta/Frenesy/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Frozen Peach Bellini

3 cups frozen peach slices

1 cup mango nectar

Your favorite champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine (Editor’s recommendation: Ruffino Prosecco)

Instructions: Blend peach slices and mango nectar until smooth and fill champagne flute until half full. Top with champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine and garnish with peach slices.

—Created by Minibar Delivery

Darkest Hour

Jack English/Focus Features

The Prime Minister

1.5 parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

1/4 part sage simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

1 capsule activated charcoal*

Lemon wedge

*Adds a jet-black hue and a light, smoky flavor to the cocktail

Instructions: Combine equal parts sugar and water with 3-5 sage sprigs and bring to a boil to create sage simple syrup. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Dunkirk

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros

There’s nothing simple about this film, but there’s no better way to honor it than with a gin & tonic made with Dunkirk Spirit Gin. Well, that and an Oscar, of course.

Get Out

Justin Lubin/Universal

Suburban Trip

2 oz Martell Blue Swift

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz molasses

1 egg white

1 tsp of activated charcoal

Coffee grinds, to garnish

Instructions: Combine all ingredients except coffee grinds in a shaker. Dry shake (without ice) for 15-20 seconds until frothy/emulsified. Add ice and shake. Strain into a cocktail glass and sprinkle coffee grinds on top.

—Created by Cocktail Academy, who said they wanted to “play on opposites” for this concoction. “The film is a dichotomy of idyllic suburban life juxtaposed with the dark world that lurks beneath. Despite being a densely colored drink, the flavor and texture is frothy and creamy.”

Lady Bird

Merie Wallace/A24

Mama Don’t Preach

1 oz gin

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 cactus fruit syrup

Peppermint oil

Cactus piece

Instructions: Combine all ingredients except cactus piece in shaker. Shake and strain over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with cactus piece.

—Created by Cocktail Academy, who explained, “A young, vibrant teenager with a protective mother is the premise of the film, but underneath, there is a complex relationship fraught with love and adoration. The drink builds on that — the cactus fruit represents Lady Bird’s passion and outspokenness while the gin and peppermint oil complement the stringent sharpness of her Catholic schooling and strained mother-daughter relationship.”

Phantom Thread

Laurie Sparham / Focus Features

Phantom Spritz

3 oz Lillet Blanc

1/2 oz lemon juice

1 tsp raspberry jam

3 oz club soda

Lemon and marjoram for garnish

Instructions: Add the Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, and jam into your glass. Stir to combine. Add ice and the club soda. Finish with lemon garnish and sprigs of marjoram (or mint works too!).

—Created by Whitney Adams for Lillet

The Post

Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox; Alex Kroke

The Publisher’s Paloma

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

1 part fresh lime juice

3/4 part ginger sage syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Top with grapefruit beer (appx. 1 part)

Grapefruit

Sage sprigs

Instructions: Combine equal parts sugar and water with 1 ginger slice and 4 sage sprigs and bring to a boil to create ginger sage syrup. Allow the mixture to cool, combine all ingredients except grapefruit beer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice and top with grapefruit beer. Garnish with a grilled grapefruit slice.

The Shape of Water

Twentieth Century Fox; Noah Fecks

The Warsaw Mermaid

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz honey syrup

3 slices of avocado

5 drops of coconut milk

Instructions: Place all ingredients into shaker and shake with ice. Strain and fine strain into a coupe glass and drop coconut milk on top.

—Created by Brian Stewart for Belvedere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox

Cry for Justice

1 oz rye

1 oz Applejack

1/2 oz fresh corn syrup

2 dashes of orange bitters

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Strain over ice into an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or orange twist.

—Created by Cocktail Academy, who said, “The drink is direct and strong, just like the billboards that Mildred puts up throughout town. We wanted to showcase a fresh corn syrup to pay homage to Missouri and build from that — resulting in a drink that is an Americana-themed cocktail that is slightly modern, slightly Western, and full of punch.”

The Governor’s Ball

The following specialty cocktails will be served at the Governor’s Ball Oscars afterparty.

Tequila Don Julio

The Protagonist

1.5 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 oz. Pimm’s The Original No. 1 Cup

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. tonic water

Sliced cucumber and borage flowers for garnish

Instructions: Combine Don Julio Blanco, Pimm’s, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Gently shake and roll in tonic water. Pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Garnish: Wrap thin cucumber slice around inside of glass and top with borage flowers.

Tequila Don Julio

The Epilogue

1.25 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

1/4 oz Caffé Amaro

1/4 oz Cocchi di Torino

Light barspoon of 2:1 Demerara Syrup

Long orange twist and fresh tarragon sprig for garnish

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill and dilute. Pour over fresh ice into an Old-Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange twist and sprig of fresh tarragon.

Elton John’s Annual Academy Award Viewing and Post Party

The following cocktail, inspired by nominated film Darkest Hour, is an official cocktail of Elton John’s Annual Academy Award Viewing and Post party.

Gia Garganese

The Clase Azul Hour

1.5 oz Clase Azul Plata tequila

2 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz agave nectar

2 oz fresh raspberry juice

Raspberry garnish

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in chilled shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into cocktail or martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party

The following drink was served at the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party Friday night.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker

Spring in Her Step

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition

.75 oz blood orange juice

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz earl gray and lavender honey

Blood orange half-moon slice and lavender sprig, if available, for garnish

Instructions: Pour all ingredients into a shaker tin and shake vigorously with ice for eight seconds. Strain into ice-filled double rocks glass and garnish with a blood orange slice and fresh lavender sprig (if available).

—Created by Lulu Martinez

The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC on Sunday, March 4.