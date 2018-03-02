Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway reportedly presenting at the Oscars again

One year after the most shocking mix-up in Academy Awards history, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway may be returning to the Oscar stage.

The Bonnie & Clyde stars apparently have been spotted rehearsing at the Dolby Theater ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony, and they’re expected to once again present the winner for Best Picture, according to multiple reports.

Beatty and Dunaway presented Best Picture at last year’s Oscars, where the accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers mistakenly gave them the wrong envelope — the one that named Emma Stone as Best Actress for her role in La La Land. Beatty opened the card, paused, and silently showed it to Dunaway, who saw the words La La Land and declared it the Best Picture winner. It wasn’t until several minutes later — after multiple La La Land producers had delivered their acceptance speeches — that Oscar crew members interrupted and declared that actually, Moonlight was the winner.

Oscars producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca haven’t publicly discussed Beatty and Dunaway’s return, but when Good Morning America asked Todd about Beatty and Dunaway presenting again, she neither confirmed nor denied it, replying, “That’s an interesting idea.”

The Oscars have since introduced new rules to prevent another mix-up. Now, each celebrity presenter will confirm that they have the correct category envelope with a PwC accountant before taking the stage. In addition to the two PwC accountants stationed backstage, a third will now sit in the Oscars control room with the memorized list of winners.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, March, 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.