Why stars are wearing orange pins on the Oscars red carpet

Sometimes you can make a statement without saying a word.

Many A-listers walking the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday will be sporting special Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pins in support of the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, according to PEOPLE.

Following the tragic school shooting on Feb. 14 that took the lives of 17 people in Parkland, Florida, many celebrities have shown their support for the teen-survivors-turned-activists who have organized a “March for Our Lives” calling for gun control. George and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 in the name of their infant twins, Ella and Alexander, to the event; soon after, Oprah Winfrey matched their donation.

Other stars have also shown their support for the Everytown organization in the past few months. Following the horrific Las Vegas massacre in October, Julianne Moore, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, and others appeared in a PSA urging fans to #RejectTheNRA, and a whole host of stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lena Dunham, and Amy Schumer wore orange and spoke out on social media on National Gun Violence Awareness Day in June.

Gun control won’t be the first cause that celebrities have sartorially endorsed on a red carpet. This year’s Golden Globes experienced a fashion blackout when the stars in attendance wore black in protest of Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment. The same red carpet marked the debut of the black Time’s Up pins worn in support of that initiative, and the hottest accessory at last year’s Oscars was a blue ribbon showing solidarity with the ACLU.

Want to make your own statement against gun violence? You can get an orange pin right here.