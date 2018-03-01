The 2017 Academy Awards were already memorable for first-time host Jimmy Kimmel, but after the now-legendary La La Land/Moonlight mix-up, it’s safe to say no one will ever forget. That ceremony kicked off an incredible, emotional year – or, as he himself said, “the most stressful year of my life.” After all the tragedy and electric political comedy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel is back and ready to make people laugh again at this year’s Academy Awards. Ahead of round two, here’s everything you need to remember about the host.

1. What did Jimmy Kimmel say about hosting the Oscars?

After last year’s grand mix-up, it would make sense if Kimmel wished it would never happen. But speaking to EW as one of 2017’s Entertainers of the Year, Kimmel said the incident “[Was] great for this upcoming Oscars, because for some reason it adds to the interest in the show.” When asked how to top last year’s “staggering human error,” he replied, “Well, with more human error. … I mean, I hope that we don’t top that. I don’t want to have the first and second biggest blunders in the history of television on my watch.”

2. How old is Jimmy Kimmel?

Kimmel is 50 years old and a career host. He began on Comedy Central co-hosting the shows Win Ben Stein’s Money and The Man Show in the late 1990s. Kimmel landed his own show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, on ABC in 2003. Since then, he’s hosted the Emmys in 2012 and 2016 and the Academy Awards (for the first time) in 2017.

3. Where is Jimmy Kimmel from?

Kimmel is from Las Vegas, Nevada. After the mass shooting that occurred in his hometown at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in October 2017, Kimmel made an impassioned plea for gun control on his show. The emotional monologue came several months after Kimmel had first delivered a vulnerable, personal monologue about his son’s health care crisis. During the Las Vegas monologue, he said, fighting tears, “I want this to be a comedy show. I hate talking about stuff like this. I just wanna … laugh about things every night, but it seems to becoming increasingly difficult lately.”

4. Is Jimmy Kimmel married?

Kimmel is married to Molly McNearney, who is a head writer at Jimmy Kimmel Live. She began on the show as a writer’s assistant and worked on the show for many years before their relationship became romantic. “Jimmy gets a little insulted when I say this, but I never once thought of him that way or looked at him that way,” she told Glamour in 2014. “I really didn’t. I had worked for him for so long, and I was in a relationship and he was in a relationship, so it never occurred to me. And that’s workplace 101. You don’t date your boss.”

As they spent more time together, however, feelings began to bloom. And of course, as a comedy writer, McNearney can go toe to toe with Kimmel for laughs: at their wedding, she pranked Kimmel by having friend Gadbourey Sidibe stand in for her to walk down the aisle.

5. How tall is Jimmy Kimmel?

Kimmel is 6-foot-0, which, for the record, beats out his rival Matt Damon, who stands at 5-foot-10. The feud began after a disappointing show when Kimmel improv’d the line “I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.” Since then, it’s become one of the longest-running bits on late night, with many notable entries, including an early viral clip from Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman, “I’m F—ing Matt Damon,” which led to Kimmel’s star-studded response, “I’m F—ing Ben Affleck.”

The 90th annual Academy Awards telecast airs live Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.