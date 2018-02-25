Dunkirk, Game of Thrones win top awards from Cinema Audio Society

The Cinema Audio Society honored Dunkirk, Game of Thrones, and Black Mirror with prizes for achievement in sound mixing Saturday night, marking one of the final guild award ceremonies before the Oscars take place next week.
Dunkirk won the sound mixing prize for film over one of its Oscar best picture competitors, The Shape of Water, as well as three well-received blockbusters: Baby Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Wonder Woman. The film academy lined up with the Cinema Audio Society’s nominations slate, save for Wonder Woman; the Oscars nominated Blade Runner 2049 instead.
Dunkirk’s win could bode well for its Oscar chances in the same category, though it’s worth mentioning that the three CAS winners before it actually went on to lose the equivalent Academy Award. Just last year, La La Land took home the guild award before Hacksaw Ridge took home the Oscar.
Over on the TV side, Game of Thrones continues to absolutely dominate the one-hour category: The HBO epic emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive year, this time defeating the likes of Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things. Game of Thrones was recognized this season for “Beyond the Wall,” the penultimate episode of its seventh season.
Other winners include Oscar frontrunner Coco in animated film; Black Mirror: USS Callister, the anthology’s take on Star Trek fandom, in TV movie or miniseries; Silicon Valley in half-hour series; and Jane, snubbed by the Oscars, in documentary. Check out the full list below (winners in bold).
MOTION PICTURE, LIVE ACTION
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wonder Woman
MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Cars 3
Coco
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
The Lego Batman Movie
MOTION PICTURE, DOCUMENTARY
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jane
Long Strange Trip
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Fargo: “The Narrow Escape Problem”
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Twin Peaks: “Gotta Light?”
TELEVISION SERIES, 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: “Lantern”
The Crown: “Misadventure”
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”
Stranger Things 2: “Chapter 8: The Mind Flayer”
TELEVISION SERIES, 1/2 HOUR
Ballers: “Yay Area”
Black-ish: “Juneteenth, The Musical”
Modern Family: “Lake Life”
Silicon Valley: “Hooli-Con”
Veep: “Omaha”
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
American Experience: The Great War: “Part 3”
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Oman”
Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Who Killed Tupac?: “Murder in Vegas”
Comments