Dunkirk, Game of Thrones win top awards from Cinema Audio Society

The Cinema Audio Society honored Dunkirk, Game of Thrones, and Black Mirror with prizes for achievement in sound mixing Saturday night, marking one of the final guild award ceremonies before the Oscars take place next week.

Dunkirk won the sound mixing prize for film over one of its Oscar best picture competitors, The Shape of Water, as well as three well-received blockbusters: Baby Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Wonder Woman. The film academy lined up with the Cinema Audio Society’s nominations slate, save for Wonder Woman; the Oscars nominated Blade Runner 2049 instead.

Dunkirk’s win could bode well for its Oscar chances in the same category, though it’s worth mentioning that the three CAS winners before it actually went on to lose the equivalent Academy Award. Just last year, La La Land took home the guild award before Hacksaw Ridge took home the Oscar.

Over on the TV side, Game of Thrones continues to absolutely dominate the one-hour category: The HBO epic emerged victorious for the fifth consecutive year, this time defeating the likes of Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things. Game of Thrones was recognized this season for “Beyond the Wall,” the penultimate episode of its seventh season.

Other winners include Oscar frontrunner Coco in animated film; Black Mirror: USS Callister, the anthology’s take on Star Trek fandom, in TV movie or miniseries; Silicon Valley in half-hour series; and Jane, snubbed by the Oscars, in documentary. Check out the full list below (winners in bold).

MOTION PICTURE, LIVE ACTION

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wonder Woman

MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Cars 3

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

The Lego Batman Movie

MOTION PICTURE, DOCUMENTARY

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jane

Long Strange Trip

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Fargo: “The Narrow Escape Problem”

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Twin Peaks: “Gotta Light?”

TELEVISION SERIES, 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: “Lantern”

The Crown: “Misadventure”

Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”

Stranger Things 2: “Chapter 8: The Mind Flayer”

TELEVISION SERIES, 1/2 HOUR

Ballers: “Yay Area”

Black-ish: “Juneteenth, The Musical”

Modern Family: “Lake Life”

Silicon Valley: “Hooli-Con”

Veep: “Omaha”

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

American Experience: The Great War: “Part 3”

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Oman”

Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge

Who Killed Tupac?: “Murder in Vegas”