Tiffany Haddish to host 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

You might want to start tracking down a Groupon for tickets to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, because breakout comedy star Tiffany Haddish is hosting its upcoming broadcast.

MTV announced Thursday that the Girls Trip and Carmichael Show actress, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author of The Last Black Unicorn will emcee the summer ceremony, taking the reins from 2017 host Adam DeVine.

Haddish also shared the news in video posted on Instagram. “It’s gonna be off the chain, and you know why?” she says in the clip. “I’m hosting! And you know what that means — it’s gonna be hilarious.”

Haddish, next set to star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG and Universal’s impending Kevin Hart comedy Night School, is the event’s first female host since fellow comedian Amy Schumer helmed the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

Last year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards — nominees for which often reflect the tastes of general audiences as opposed to the high-brow fare that typically populates the Oscars and Golden Globes — named Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast best film, while eventual Academy Award nominees like Get Out and Logan contended for the show’s top award as well.

The 2017 edition (the first since 2007 to include categories that aren’t gender-specific) also marked the first time that television programs and performances were recognized at the awards show.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A full list of nominees will be announced in the weeks ahead.