Writers Guild of America Awards: And the winners are …

Get Out, Will & Grace, and The Handmaid’s Tale were some of the big winners at Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards.

WGA members vote for the best writing from films and TV of the past year. The screenplay winners, in particular, are often a harbinger for who may win at the Academy Awards, which will air March 4 on ABC. Here are some of the night’s victors at the awards ceremony, held simultaneously in Los Angeles (where Patton Oswalt hosted) and New York.

Original Screenplay

Get Out

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

Documentary Screenplay

Jane, National Geographic

Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Comedy Series

Veep, HBO

New Series

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Long Form Original

Flint, Lifetime

Long Form Adapted

Big Little Lies, HBO



Animation

“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman, Netflix

Episodic Drama

“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul, AMC

Episodic Comedy

“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace, NBC

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS

Quiz and Audience Participation

Hollywood Game Night, NBC

Daytime Drama

General Hospital, ABC