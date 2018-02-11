Writers Guild of America Awards: And the winners are …

Get Out, Will & Grace, and The Handmaid’s Tale were some of the big winners at Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards.
WGA members vote for the best writing from films and TV of the past year. The screenplay winners, in particular, are often a harbinger for who may win at the Academy Awards, which will air March 4 on ABC. Here are some of the night’s victors at the awards ceremony, held simultaneously in Los Angeles (where Patton Oswalt hosted) and New York.
Original Screenplay
Get Out
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
Documentary Screenplay
Jane, National Geographic
Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Comedy Series
Veep, HBO
New Series
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Long Form Original
Flint, Lifetime
Long Form Adapted
Big Little Lies, HBO
Animation
“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman, Netflix
Episodic Drama
“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul, AMC
Episodic Comedy
“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace, NBC
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Specials
39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS
Quiz and Audience Participation
Hollywood Game Night, NBC
Daytime Drama
General Hospital, ABC
