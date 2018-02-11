Writers Guild of America Awards: And the winners are …

Lynette Rice
February 11, 2018 AT 10:50 PM EST

Get Out, Will & Grace, and The Handmaid’s Tale were some of the big winners at Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards.

WGA members vote for the best writing from films and TV of the past year. The screenplay winners, in particular, are often a harbinger for who may win at the Academy Awards, which will air March 4 on ABC. Here are some of the night’s victors at the awards ceremony, held simultaneously in Los Angeles (where Patton Oswalt hosted) and New York.

Original Screenplay
Get Out

Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name

Documentary Screenplay
Jane, National Geographic

Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Comedy Series
Veep, HBO

New Series
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Long Form Original
Flint, Lifetime

Long Form Adapted
Big Little Lies, HBO

Animation
“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman, Netflix

Episodic Drama
“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul, AMC

Episodic Comedy
“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace, NBC

Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials
39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS

Quiz and Audience Participation
Hollywood Game Night, NBC

Daytime Drama
General Hospital, ABC

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now