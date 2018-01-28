Logic ends Grammy performance with powerful message to 's—hole countries'

Logic wrapped up his emotional Grammys performance of “1-800-273-8255” with a powerful message.

Alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid, the rapper performed their Grammy-nominated song, which takes its name from the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as part of Sunday’s In Memoriam, where artists including Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, Gregg Allman, Eddie Clark, Don Williams, Jerry Lewis, Prodigy, Lil Peep, Chris Cornell, and Chester Bennington were remembered.

Like with his VMAs performance of the track, Logic was surrounded onstage by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors and finished with some inspiring words. (He tweeted the text of his speech following the show, adding his thanks to the Grammys.)

“Black is beautiful, hate is ugly,” he declared. “Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met. And unto them I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice! Especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity! Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal. To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity, and thousands of years of history, you are not s—holes.”

Logic’s reference to the President Trump’s alleged comments about Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries garnered both a standing ovation from the crowd and a bleep from the CBS censors.

He continued, “And lastly on the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just, and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you: Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together we can build not just a better country but a world that is destined to be united.”

Those in attendance weren’t the only ones cheering on Logic, as those on social media praised his message. Read some reactions below.

Logic really did that. Well done. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) January 29, 2018

Logic for President!!!!!!!!!! — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 29, 2018

How do you get back to the business of handing out an award after Logic dropped … logic. That was the show close right there. #grammys — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) January 29, 2018

This spoken word from Logic is beautiful. The whole performance was. #GRAMMYs — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 29, 2018

Whoa…. Logic. Awesome. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 29, 2018

Love the fact that whenever Logic performs that song he always always takes the time to say such a powerful and inspiring message. 🙌🏼 #grammys — Chris Viola (@ChrisViola2) January 29, 2018