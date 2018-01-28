Celebrities and fans praise Kesha's powerful Grammys performance

Kesha delivered a powerhouse performance of her song “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night, and people on Twitter were quick to praise the singer.

“Watching #GRAMMYs. Kesha’s song “Praying” and her performance blew me away. Powerful. Godspeed,” tweeted Maria Shriver.

Accompanied by Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, and Julia Michaels, Kesha sang about overcoming an abuser who “said that I was done.” (Kesha has been entangled in a years-long legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, who she’s accused of sexual and verbal assault — claims he has denied.)

“POWERFUL @KeshaRose and all you mega talented bad ass babes ❤ #Grammys2018,” tweeted Tove Lo.

Kesha also reacted to her performance, writing, “‘after everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become’ thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

Check out a sampling of the supportive sentiments below:

Just cried real tears watching @KeshaRose there ARE second acts in American lives. Glad i saw that. Thank you K. — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) January 29, 2018

Okay. @JanelleMonae’s empowering intro to @KeshaRose (with @cyndilauper) to sing PRAYING is all I need in this world. #GrammyAwards2018 — Sister Roma (@SisterRoma) January 29, 2018

WOMEN UNITED IN RESISTANCE AND LOVE! @KeshaRose — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 29, 2018

I’m so happy for #Kesha. I can’t imagine how incredible that feels. To fight for your voice, to be silenced and to have a comeback like this. Amazing. #GRAMMYs — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) January 29, 2018

#Kesha already has me tearing up two seconds into her performance. #GRAMMYs — Bees? 🐝 (@amweaver92) January 29, 2018

So much is happening on stage right now. What a rainbow. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 29, 2018

“Sometimes a performance captures more than words.” -James Corden on #Kesha sharing her personal survival in #Praying. #GRAMMYs — Jason Fraley (@JFrayWTOP) January 29, 2018

Imagine you're that cretin watching this amazing performance knowing it's all about you. Screw you Dr. Luke. I hope you're having a bad night actually. #kesha #grammys — Tad Lemire (@TadOnAir) January 29, 2018

“It’s from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength.” –@KeshaRose #GRAMMYs — Brad Witter (@BooRadlie27) January 29, 2018

*Half a box of Kleenex later* Thank you #Kesha. That was incredible. Your spirit soared over the #GRAMMYs tonight. — Ryan Knight, PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) January 29, 2018

Kesha just killed it for every woman who has ever been abused or oppressed by a man and I’m so here for it. #kesha #feminist #TIMESUP — Dana Westgren (@WestgrenDana) January 29, 2018

Watching Kesha perform her beautiful, amazing performance. My 7 year old daughter says, "she is singing about the way men used to treat women in the old days." *lump in throat* #Grammys #Kesha — CareyPenaTV (@CareyPenaTV) January 29, 2018