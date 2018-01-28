Celebrities and fans praise Kesha's powerful Grammys performance

Kesha delivered a powerhouse performance of her song “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night, and people on Twitter were quick to praise the singer.
“Watching #GRAMMYs. Kesha’s song “Praying” and her performance blew me away. Powerful. Godspeed,” tweeted Maria Shriver.
Accompanied by Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, and Julia Michaels, Kesha sang about overcoming an abuser who “said that I was done.” (Kesha has been entangled in a years-long legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, who she’s accused of sexual and verbal assault — claims he has denied.)
“POWERFUL @KeshaRose and all you mega talented bad ass babes ❤ #Grammys2018,” tweeted Tove Lo.
Kesha also reacted to her performance, writing, “‘after everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become’ thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”
Check out a sampling of the supportive sentiments below:
