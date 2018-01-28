Hillary Clinton burns Trump with surprise Fire and Fury reading during the Grammys

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has led to plenty of news show debates and late-night content, but could it also help Hillary Clinton score another Grammy?

During Sunday’s Grammys, James Corden discussed how past winners for best spoken word album (Carrie Fisher posthumously won earlier in the night) have included Clinton herself and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The host predicted that President Donald Trump wouldn’t win next year, but the recent book from Michael Wolff could, so Corden decided to audition some famous faces for the gig.

Hillary Clinton. Reading ‘Fire and Fury.’ (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/TSNzBAQih2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2018

Among those to jokingly test-read for the role in the taped clip were John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B, who rightfully asked, “Why am I reading this s—?”

But Corden saved the biggest get for last. After having her face initially blocked, the book was lowered to reveal that Clinton, Trump’s former opponent, was reading about his fear of being poisoned. Clinton’s audition won over Corden, prompting her to ask, “The Grammy’s in the bag?”

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., quickly responded on Twitter, writing, “Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.”