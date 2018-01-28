Bruno Mars wins Record of the Year at 2018 Grammys

A statue fit for a song title.

“24K Magic,” the lead single off Bruno Mars’ 2016 LP of the same name, nabbed Record of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday.

“My father, if you’re watching… Look at me, pop, look at me. I’m at the Grammys” Mars says while accepting the 24-karat, gold-plated trophy, his fourth win of the evening so far.

Mars was perhaps a long-shot for the category heading into Sunday’s broadcast, as “Despacito” and “HUMBLE.” each enjoyed longer stints on the charts. (“Despacito” is now the longest-running No.1 cut in Hot 100 history, having dominated for 16 consecutive weeks in 2017.)

