Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform rousing rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' at the Grammy Awards

As Elton John begins to bid farewell to the live music stage — the 70-year-old icon said this week his upcoming world tour would be his last — he teamed up with Miley Cyrus for a performance of his much-loved “Tiny Dancer” at Sunday evening’s Grammy awards.
Josh kicked off started the song where fans are used to seeing him, at the piano, adorned in signature sunglasses and a sparkly suit. Cyrus, 25, joined him in a regal fuschia gown, wowing the crowd with her vocals — together delivering a rousing performance of the classic.
John’s tour will kick off in September. (A full list of dates is below.) The North American leg runs through March 2019. Along with those bookings, his six-year Las Vegas residency concludes in May, and Tuesday, as part of festivities surrounding the Grammys, he’ll share a bill with Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Sam Smith, and more at the Theater at Madison Square Garden for Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute.
Cyrus has already had a busy Grammy weekend. Her performance of “Landslide” at the MusiCares Gala on Friday evening honoring Fleetwood Mac earned rabid applause.
Sept. 8, 2018 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center
Sept. 11, 2018 — Philadelphia, PA — The Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 12, 2018 — Philadelphia, PA — The Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 15, 2018 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Sept. 16, 2018 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 19, 2018 — Hartford, CT — XL Center
Sept. 21, 2018 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena
Sept. 22, 2018 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena
Sept. 25, 2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
Sept. 26, 2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
Sept. 28, 2018 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 29, 2018 — Québec City, QC — Videotron Centre
Oct. 4, 2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Oct. 6, 2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Oct. 10, 2018 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 12, 2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 15, 2018 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Oct. 18, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Oct. 19, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Oct. 23, 2018 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24, 2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 26, 2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Oct. 27, 2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Oct. 30, 2018 — St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center
Nov. 2, 2018 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Nov. 3, 2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 8, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Nov. 23, 2018 — Sunrise, FL — BB&T Center
Nov. 24, 2018 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena
Nov. 27, 2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center
Nov. 28, 2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Nov. 30, 2018 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena
Dec. 1, 2018 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena
Dec. 4, 2018 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Dec. 6, 2018 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Dec. 8, 2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Dec. 9, 2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Dec. 12, 2018 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Dec. 14, 2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Dec. 15, 2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Jan. 11, 2019 — Boise, ID — Taco Bell Arena
Jan. 12, 2019 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Jan. 15, 2019 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Jan. 16, 2019 — Sacramento, CA — Golden1 Center
Jan. 18, 2019 — Oakland, CA — Oracle Arena
Jan. 19, 2019 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Jan. 22, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center
Jan. 23, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center
Jan. 26, 2019 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena
Jan. 29, 2019 — San Diego, CA — Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 7, 2019 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
Feb. 9, 2019 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Feb. 12, 2019 — Omaha, NE — CenturyLink Center
Feb. 13, 2019 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
Feb. 19, 2019 — Milwaukee, WI — Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Feb. 21, 2019 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Feb. 27, 2019 — Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 — Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Comments