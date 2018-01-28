Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform rousing rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' at the Grammy Awards

As Elton John begins to bid farewell to the live music stage — the 70-year-old icon said this week his upcoming world tour would be his last — he teamed up with Miley Cyrus for a performance of his much-loved “Tiny Dancer” at Sunday evening’s Grammy awards.

Josh kicked off started the song where fans are used to seeing him, at the piano, adorned in signature sunglasses and a sparkly suit. Cyrus, 25, joined him in a regal fuschia gown, wowing the crowd with her vocals — together delivering a rousing performance of the classic.

John’s tour will kick off in September. (A full list of dates is below.) The North American leg runs through March 2019. Along with those bookings, his six-year Las Vegas residency concludes in May, and Tuesday, as part of festivities surrounding the Grammys, he’ll share a bill with Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Sam Smith, and more at the Theater at Madison Square Garden for Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute.

Cyrus has already had a busy Grammy weekend. Her performance of “Landslide” at the MusiCares Gala on Friday evening honoring Fleetwood Mac earned rabid applause.

Sept. 8, 2018 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center

Sept. 11, 2018 — Philadelphia, PA — The Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 12, 2018 — Philadelphia, PA — The Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 15, 2018 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sept. 16, 2018 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

Sept. 19, 2018 — Hartford, CT — XL Center

Sept. 21, 2018 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena

Sept. 22, 2018 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena

Sept. 25, 2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

Sept. 26, 2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

Sept. 28, 2018 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 29, 2018 — Québec City, QC — Videotron Centre

Oct. 4, 2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Oct. 6, 2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Oct. 10, 2018 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 12, 2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 15, 2018 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Oct. 18, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Oct. 19, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Oct. 23, 2018 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24, 2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 26, 2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 27, 2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 30, 2018 — St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center

Nov. 2, 2018 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Nov. 3, 2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 8, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Nov. 23, 2018 — Sunrise, FL — BB&T Center

Nov. 24, 2018 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena

Nov. 27, 2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

Nov. 28, 2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Nov. 30, 2018 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena

Dec. 1, 2018 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena

Dec. 4, 2018 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Dec. 6, 2018 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Dec. 8, 2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Dec. 9, 2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Dec. 12, 2018 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Dec. 14, 2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Dec. 15, 2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Jan. 11, 2019 — Boise, ID — Taco Bell Arena

Jan. 12, 2019 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Jan. 15, 2019 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Jan. 16, 2019 — Sacramento, CA — Golden1 Center

Jan. 18, 2019 — Oakland, CA — Oracle Arena

Jan. 19, 2019 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Jan. 22, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center

Jan. 23, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center

Jan. 26, 2019 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena

Jan. 29, 2019 — San Diego, CA — Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 7, 2019 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Feb. 9, 2019 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Feb. 12, 2019 — Omaha, NE — CenturyLink Center

Feb. 13, 2019 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

Feb. 19, 2019 — Milwaukee, WI — Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Feb. 21, 2019 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Feb. 27, 2019 — Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 — Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena